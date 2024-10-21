Dubai, UAE – Alkhair Capital Dubai Ltd. (“Alkhair Capital”), a leading asset manager offering exclusive Shariah-compliant investment solutions, is pleased to announce its quarterly dividend distribution for its Healthcare Sector Fund. Based on the profits generated in the preceding quarter, the fund will distribute a quarterly dividend of USD 300 per share, translating to an annualized yield of 12% on the issue price. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders on the 10th of October 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for the 1st of October, 2024.

Domiciled in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for professional investors, the Shariah-compliant Healthcare Sector Fund invests in the growing healthcare industry by purchasing insurance claims through Murabaha trades. AI technology aids in receivables purchase decisions, streamlining and optimizing the process.

“We are delighted to declare this quarterly dividend, reflecting our strong performance and commitment to delivering consistent returns to our shareholders,” said Naveed Aurakzai, CEO of Alkhair Capital. “The Healthcare Sector Fund plays a pivotal role in supporting the healthcare sector growth using innovative products and structures.”

The Fund aims to achieve an annual return of 6 to 12%, with quarterly dividends, offering investors low volatility and income generation by strategically allocating investments across short to medium-term durations.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could materially cause actual results to differ. Alkhair Capital Dubai Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. This fund is regulated by the DFSA and is for professional investors only.

About Alkhair Capital:

Alkhair Capital Dubai Ltd. is a leading financial services company with extensive experience in asset management, advisory services, and private equity. As a pioneer developer of modern Islamic products, Alkhair Capital provides tailor-made, Shariah-compliant investment strategies to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. Founded in 2009 in Riyadh, Alkhair Capital established Alkhair Capital Dubai Ltd. in 2014. With deep roots in the Gulf region, Alkhair Capital now operates internationally across advisory services, fund and investment management, corporate finance, capital markets, and private equity.

For more information, visit www.alkhaircapital.ae

Contact

Jocelyne Arana

Email: jarana@alkhaircapital.ae