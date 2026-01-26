Riyadh, KSA : Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software, today announced ClinCheck® Live Plan, a new feature in its Invisalign® digital treatment planning that automates the generation of initial doctor-ready treatment plans within 15 minutes. This advancement represents a major technological milestone in the Align™ Digital Platform, that can reduce the Invisalign treatment planning cycle from days to minutes.

ClinCheck Live Plan is built on Align’s proprietary data and algorithms, derived from decades of research and development and the experience of doctors who have treated more than 21 million Invisalign patients worldwide.

With ClinCheck Live Plan, doctors have the option to treatment plan in the moment and can receive a fully customized initial ClinCheck® treatment plan about 15 minutes after submitting an eligible case with Flex Rx. Doctors then have the option to review proposed tooth movements and approve a case while the patient is still in the office. This can enable the doctor to receive and approve the treatment plan faster, which can lead to the patient starting Invisalign treatment faster -- ultimately increasing office efficiency and improving the patient experience.

Angelo Maura, General Manager, Align Technology, Middle East and Africa, said: “ClinCheck Live Plan reflects the continued evolution of the Invisalign digital treatment planning experience. By applying each doctor’s pre-configured clinical preferences and automating the creation of an initial doctor-ready ClinCheck treatment plan, it supports greater workflow efficiency and helps streamline the overall experience for doctors and patients. We are pleased to bring this new feature to the Middle East as part of the global roll-out beginning in Q1 2026, further strengthening the digital tools available to Invisalign-trained doctors in the region.”

After an Invisalign doctor submits a new case with an iTero® intraoral scan and a completed Flex Rx prescription, the ClinCheck Live Plan system automatically applies the doctor’s pre-configured clinical preferences (such as an Invisalign® Personalized Plan or another preferences template) to create a detailed 3D plan. A series of quality checks then verify the treatment plan before it is returned to the doctor for review, in about 15 minutes.

“ClinCheck Live Plan marks a significant point in Align’s multi-year initiative to reimagine the Invisalign digital treatment planning experience, with the aim of improving practice growth and efficiency -- giving more time back to doctors,” said Sreelakshmi Kolli, executive vice president, chief product and digital officer. “This latest feature of the ClinCheck® signature experience represents the realization of a long-term vision to enable personalized treatment planning in minutes.”

Over the past few years, Align has introduced a range of new treatment planning tools and automation to enhance consistency, doctor control, and speed in treatment planning. To that end, Align continues to make great progress in automation and ML/AI-powered technologies that are the foundation of our next-generation treatment planning offerings.

Ms. Kolli added: “I’m excited by our continued progress and excited by the measurable impact we are beginning to see with treatment quality, practice workflow efficiency and doctor and patient experiences. The use of Invisalign Flex RX has doubled every year and to date, over 1 million Invisalign cases have been submitted through Flex Rx for personalized treatment plans.”

ClinCheck treatment planning innovations have included:

2020-2022: The launch of cloud-based ClinCheck® Pro 6.0 software and automated Invisalign® Personalized Plan templates.

2022: The introduction of the one-page Flex Rx prescription form for workflow simplification and ClinCheck Live Update for 3D controls for real-time doctor modifications

2024: The addition of Plan Editor, which gave doctors direct control to modify treatment approach in real-time.

Availability

Align plans to initiate the global roll-out of ClinCheck Live Plan in Q1 2026. Invisalign trained doctors who use the ClinCheck signature experience with a preferences template and the Flex Rx submission form will have access to ClinCheck Live Plan for eligible products as it becomes available in their region. The launch will be supported by comprehensive training resources, including webinars and how-to guides.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 291 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide.

Over the past 28 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 21.4 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners.

