Celebrate Unbeatable Deals and Expedited Delivery on AliExpress with football stars Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan during Its Largest Shopping Event

Massive Savings: Up to 80% off across thousands of products and exclusive deals from over 100 big brands.

Effortless Shopping: Choice service offers selected value-priced items with free shipping on orders over $60 USD/ 240SAR

service offers selected value-priced items with free shipping on orders over $60 USD/ 240SAR Guaranteed delivery: Door-to-door delivery in as little as 3 days*, guaranteed delivery for Choice items within 12 days.

Welcome Deals for First-time Shoppers: Complimentary shipping and exclusive discounts on inaugural orders for KSA customers.

Riyadh, KSA – AliExpress, the global online retail marketplace, is excited to bring back its annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the best deals of the year, with discounts up to 80% off and an upgraded service to enhance the shopping experience.

This year, the platform is extending the shopping festival so consumers can benefit from a month-long of promotions, with 11.11 SALE running from November 11 to November 18 and Super Friday and Cyber Monday deals from November 22 to December 3.[SZ1] AliExpress also offers exclusive deals and products from over 100 big brands with exceptional value. On top of slashed prices, shoppers can enjoy additional deductions through various payment partners, adding to the great value.

AliExpress has further optimised its consumer experience with commitments to provide guaranteed delivery and an extended refund period for KSA customers, along with new incentives for first-time shoppers, including free shipping and exclusive first-order discounts.

"The 11.11 Shopping Festival, which starts in November, kicks off an extended festive shopping period, with deep discounts on an incredible selection of popular brands & trending products. We are committed to providing a seamless, fun shopping experience,” said Jim Liu, General Manager for the Middle East at AliExpress. “We are thrilled to team up with football stars Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras Al Brikan again to bring our best deals of the year to the Kingdom’s shoppers.”

A Month of Deals, Flash Sales, and Reliable Service

The 11.11 Shopping Festival is packed with exclusive deals with brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, TCL, Baseus, eufy, Carlin Kit and Hibrew for KSA consumers to save big on quality products, all of which can be found in the Big Save channel on AliExpress.

Huawei just launched its brand new HUAWEI MatePad 11.5S online version on AliExpress. During the 11.11 campaign in the Flash Sales channel, consumers can get a huge 45% off of HUAWEI MatePad from RRP **and a free gift.

To further ensure peace of mind for local consumers, AliExpress up its service commitments by providing a series of measures, including a delivery guarantee, free shipping, free returns with an extended period of 90 days***.

With the partnership with Tamara, Saudi consumers now have the possibility to buy a wide of products in instalments splitting into 4 payments with no late fees by choosing Tamara payment to check out. Moreover, selecting payment with Tamara allows shoppers to enjoy additional discount of "50SAR off on orders over 300SAR " at checkout during 11.11 Shopping Festival.

With another partnership of AliExpress and Alinma, Saudi consumers can now enjoy the additional discount of “100SAR off on orders over 300SAR” by choosing Alinma Bank credit and prepaid cards during the 11.11 Shopping Festival at checkout.

In alignment with KSA's Vision 2030 and its commitment to bolstering the local economy, AliExpress is excited to engage with local shoppers and communities, as well as offer local vendors a venue to expand their reach.

*3-day delivery is available when the product is shipped from the KSA.

** Recomended Retail Price provided by the seller

*** Certain exceptions apply to free shipping and free returns.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform that allows consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of the Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

