Sharjah, UAE – Alef, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has officially launched Hamsa 2, the second residential building within the Hamsa neighbourhood at Al Mamsha. The launch follows the strong market demand for the first building in the Hamsa cluster and continues the momentum of Alef’s successful delivery of modern, fully walkable communities in the heart of New Sharjah.

Hamsa 2 offers a curated selection of 150 residential units spread across 8 floors. The building features a variety of apartment types, including 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units, each designed to meet the lifestyle needs of young professionals, growing families, and long-term investors alike.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef, commented: "The launch of Hamsa 2 reflects our commitment to delivering contemporary, high-quality homes that meet the evolving expectations of Sharjah’s residents and investors. As part of our continued efforts to shape the future of urban living in the emirate, we are proud to introduce this new addition to one of our most vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Hamsa 2 is designed to promote wellbeing, comfort, and functionality, offering smart layouts with spacious interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive balconies. The building is equipped with advanced amenities including landscaped podium gardens, children’s play areas, shaded seating zones, swimming pools, and direct access to Al Mamsha’s signature retail and dining destinations.

With the launch of Hamsa 2, the neighbourhood now comprises two out of its planned three residential buildings. Upon completion, Hamsa will feature a total of 431 apartments, including 352 one-bedroom units, 52 two-bedroom units, and 27 three-bedroom units. The cluster is distinguished by its elevated podium structure with commercial units, water features, shaded walkways, and seamless access to Al Mamsha’s wider pedestrian-friendly network. With its proximity to Sharjah International Airport, the University City of Sharjah, and major highways, Al Mamsha Hamsa ensures seamless connectivity and ease of living.

About Alef

Alef, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The company’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the company’s dedication to building high calibre residential communities that set industry benchmarks.