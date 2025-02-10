Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, participated in high-level ministerial discussions to strengthen bilateral education cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia. Committed to driving digital transformation in education, Alef Education signed strategic partnerships to expand its presence in Indonesia and reshape the education landscape through innovative AI-driven solutions.

During the visit, Alef Education participated in roundtable meetings between the UAE and Indonesia. The meetings, co-chaired by H.E. Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and H.E. Sugiono, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, took place in Jakarta in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia.

The memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed by Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, in the presence of the ministers, will enable Alef Education to extend its personalised solutions to schools across Indonesia, ensuring students have access to world-class educational resources.

Alef Education has been operating in Indonesia since 2021 and has already supported over 750,000 learners with AI-powered teaching and learning solutions for maths, Arabic, and English. Several studies have demonstrated the impact and effectiveness of the company’s education technology solutions, which are available nationwide.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are proud to have represented the UAE as part of the high-level delegation in Jakarta, reaffirming our commitment to promoting innovation in education. We continue to support the digital transformation of education globally and look forward to expanding our partnerships. These partnerships emphasise our focus on leveraging AI-driven solutions and improving the learning experience for students in Indonesia.”

With the expansion of its presence in Indonesia, Alef Education is committed to supporting the digital transformation of education in the country. These collaborations align with the Indonesian government’s vision to invest in human capital development by equipping students with the essential skills to succeed in the digital age.

-Ends-

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia, Morocco and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

