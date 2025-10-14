Expatriate residents and international buyers account for 65% of total sales, led by UAE, China, Jordan, India, and UK nationals

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today the sell-out of Yas Living within days of launch, generating over AED 1.3 billion in sales. Located on the northeast side of Yas Island and overlooking the canal, Yas Living brings Aldar’s popular ‘living collection’ to one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations.

The development attracted significant interest from a diverse customer base, drawn by Yas Living’s bold urban design, dynamic amenities, and prime location in close proximity to Yas Mall, Yas Central Park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, and Yas Marina Circuit.

Expatriate residents and international buyers accounted for 65% of sales, with strong demand from UAE, China, Jordan, India, and UK buyers. Notably, 65% of customers were under the age of 45, reflecting a growing appetite among younger demographics for contemporary, community-oriented homes on Yas Island. In addition, 71% of customers were first-time Aldar buyers, reinforcing Aldar’s success in broadening its reach to attract new customers.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “With Yas Island’s current and upcoming leisure and entertainment attractions gaining global recognition, the rapid sell-out of Yas Living further showcases the island’s position as one of the UAE’s most in demand destinations. The market response also reflects both Abu Dhabi’s enduring appeal as a global investment hub and the success of our strategy to create vibrant communities that resonate across demographics.”

Comprising 678 apartments across three buildings, Yas Living offers a range of studios to three-bedroom homes with a choice of light and dark interior themes. Each building comes with its own exclusive amenities – a first for Yas Island – including adult and kids’ pools, cinema room, zen garden, multi-function games room, kids’ play areas, and a fully equipped gym with a power room.

Designed with wellness and sustainability at its core, Yas Living is targeting Estidama 3 Pearl certification. Landscaped outdoor areas, shaded walkways, and active zones encourage residents to connect, relax, and live an active lifestyle.

The success of Yas Living builds on the momentum of Aldar’s urban ‘living collection’, following the rapid sell-out of Manarat Living and Nouran Living on Saadiyat Island.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com