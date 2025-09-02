Al Deem encourages an active lifestyle with state-of-the-art amenities, including an equestrian centre, sports centre, and cycling track

The community is on the doorstep of world-class entertainment, dining, and leisure activities on Yas Island, with excellent connectivity to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today the launch of 450 townhomes exclusively for UAE nationals at the family-oriented Al Deem community, located northeast of Yas Island. Set to launch for sale on 12 September, the townhomes are thoughtfully designed to integrate contemporary living with traditional Emirati values.

Comprising three- and four-bedroom townhomes, prioritising space and comfort, each unit features a majlis and multiple entrances to optimise privacy and convenience. The community features 26 three-bedroom live-work homes that are first of their kind in the UAE with commercial space located on the ground floor and private living quarters on the first floor. Ideal for entrepreneurs and creatives, these units are positioned on the main pathway for high visibility and accessibility. The residences will have zoning laws permitting both residential and commercial activities, offering residents the flexibility to operate cafes, art studios, retail stores, and other small businesses.

Fitting seamlessly within the overall vision for the Al Deem community, the newly launched homes are designed to complement the surrounding architecture and help foster a sense of place within the thoughtfully planned development. In addition, the facades feature a distinctive blend of materials, textures, and refined detailing that enhances the street presence and individuality of each home.

Emphasising a harmonious urban fabric, pedestrian-friendly environments, and a strong connection to green spaces, the development incorporates energy-efficient features and sustainable materials to reduce its environmental footprint, while offering modern convenience. This includes layout that prioritises open plan living with large windows and strategically placed openings to enhance airflow and natural lighting, reducing energy consumption.

Situated within the wider Al Deem community – formerly known as Balghaiylam - the homes represent the seventh cluster in the masterplan. With more than 1,700 homes being developed across the first six clusters, under Abu Dhabi’s national housing programme in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, this launch provides a unique opportunity for Emirati buyers to own a home close to loved ones who purchased in the earlier phases.

Residents will benefit from a range of nearby amenities within the wider masterplan, including schools, a mosque, health centre, gas stations, retail, F&B outlets, community centre and parks that are connected by an eco-loop that surrounds Al Deem and is suitable for walking and jogging. Encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle, residents will also have access to sports and community amenities, including various courts, an outdoor gym, equestrian centre, sports centre, and an 8.2 km cycling track.

Additionally, two new bridges will connect the community to Yas Island, ensuring direct access to its world-class entertainment, dining, and leisure activities, including Yas Mall, Yas Marina, Ferrari World, and Yas Waterworld, as well as a quick commute to Zayed International Airport and the rest of Abu Dhabi.

Interested buyers can visit the Sales Centre at Aldar Square, reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com