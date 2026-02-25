The facility at TECOM Group’s industrial district will reinforce Dubai’s position as a centre for advanced building materials solutions

Dubai, UAE: ALAS Emirates Ready Mix, a leading ready-mix concrete supplier in the UAE and the largest in Abu Dhabi, has entered an agreement with Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, to develop a new facility in the region’s premier manufacturing and logistics hub.

The project, spanning over 160,000 sq.ft., marks a significant milestone in ALAS’s regional growth strategy and demonstrates its commitment to supporting the UAE’s dynamic construction sector. Developing this facility at Dubai Industrial City will expand ALAS Emirates Ready Mix’s operational presence, enabling the company to better serve construction projects across the UAE.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City; Saif Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Bin Fadel Holding; Petr Celis, CEO of the ALAS Construction Materials Division, and senior representatives from leading companies in the construction sector.

The new facility will feature modern administrative and operational facilities, as well as state-of-the-art batching plants designed for lower power consumption. Construction is set to be completed in Q3 2026, with operations expected to commence in the same quarter. The facility is expected to achieve a ready-mix concrete production capacity of up to 400 m³ per hour.

“Strengthening the building materials sector is vital to supporting the UAE’s industrial and construction ambitions, and we are excited to see ALAS Emirates Ready Mix expand its operations at Dubai Industrial City,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Aligned with Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, this facility will not only enhance the UAE’s capacity for high-quality ready-mix concrete but also advance sustainable construction practices across the region. Our world-class infrastructure, strategic location, and sector-focused ecosystem are designed to enable such ambitious projects, fostering innovation and contributing to the UAE’s industrial sector and the vision of a resilient, future-ready economy.”

“Breaking ground on our Dubai branch marks a decisive milestone in ALAS Emirates Ready Mix’s UAE expansion, underscoring our commitment to shaping the future of construction in the region,” said Petr Celis, CEO of the ALAS Construction Materials Division. “By investing in cutting-edge production technologies and strategically located facilities, we are enhancing our capacity to deliver high-quality, reliable concrete solutions efficiently and sustainably, supporting projects of all scales and driving innovation across the industry.”

As a leading ready-mix concrete supplier, ALAS is recognised for its focus on quality, operational reliability, and technical expertise. The new facility at Dubai Industrial City will incorporate advanced production technologies and processes aligned with international standards while supporting more efficient and sustainable construction practices. As part of its strategy to strengthen operations across the UAE and serve the growing construction sector, ALAS Emirates Ready Mix selected Dubai Industrial City for the development of its new facility, leveraging the district’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and sector-focused ecosystem.

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is strategically positioned to spearhead the future of the regional manufacturing and logistics sectors with an intelligently designed masterplan dedicated to base metals, machinery, minerals, food and beverage, transport, and chemicals. The district is the address of more than 1,100 customers and 350+ operational factories. Its location in proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport and as the home of an Etihad Rail freight terminal, the district is a vital link in the global supply chain, connecting businesses to regional and international markets.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.

About ALAS Emirates Ready Mix

ALAS Emirates Ready Mix is a leading ready-mix concrete supplier in the UAE, with a strong presence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The company currently serves customers from 10 locations across the country and partners on many prestigious projects, supplying approximately 1.5 million cubic metres of concrete annually.

ALAS Emirates Ready Mix is part of ALAS Construction Materials, the largest division of Bin Fadel Holding, specialising in the manufacturing of ready-mix concrete, precast elements, concrete blocks, and cement, with an annual turnover of AED 685 million.

About Dubai Industrial City

Dubai Industrial City part of TECOM Group PJSC, is the enabler of regional industrial and logistics excellence established in 2004. An interconnected community of more than 1,100 local, regional, and international customers and over 350 operational factories, Dubai Industrial City has contributed to the regional economy for more than 20 years by strengthening homegrown value chains and amplifying the Made in UAE brandmark around the world. A cohesive community offering world-class offices, industrial lands, and storage and logistics spaces, Dubai Industrial City’s intelligent masterplan contributes to a robust circular economy across dedicated zones for the metals, machinery, minerals, food and beverage, transport, and chemicals sectors.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiindustrialcity.ae.