Dubai, UAE: Al Seeb Real Estate Development, in partnership with Devmark, UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, proudly unveils The Chedi Private Residences, an exceptional addition to Dubai’s luxury living landscape. Perfectly situated along Sheikh Zayed Road, this visionary development marks a historic milestone as the world’s first standalone private branded residences under The Chedi name. Globally celebrated for its enduring sophistication, impeccable hospitality, and culturally immersive ethos, The Chedi now brings its iconic legacy to life in Dubai, transforming contemporary urban living with a fresh perspective on luxury and exclusivity. As the exclusive master agent, Devmark is proud to bring this prestigious project to market, offering discerning buyers a unique opportunity to invest in one of Dubai’s most anticipated residential developments.

A Legacy Elevated

In collaboration with GHM, the revered custodians of The Chedi’s illustrious heritage, The Chedi Private Residences in Dubai represents a distinguished addition to an acclaimed portfolio of global landmarks. This includes the iconic The Chedi Muscat in Oman — recently celebrated as the Number One Hotel in the Middle East by Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards—alongside the prestigious The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, The Chedi Luštica Bay in Montenegro and The Chedi Katara in Qatar. This groundbreaking development reflects The Chedi’s timeless commitment to understated elegance, bespoke service, and the ultimate in privacy and exclusivity, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle of refinement and serenity.

Architectural Elegance and Masterful Design

Designed by the acclaimed Studio Bruno Guélaff, renowned for their expertise in blending bold modernity with timeless elegance, the 238.6-metre tower, distinguished by its sleek glass façade features a limited collection of residences, including expansive two to five-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and one triplex penthouse crowing the building. These homes feature villa-sized layouts, including 3.2-metre-high ceilings, discreet private entrances, and expansive terraces offering uninterrupted panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and Arabian Gulf. Every residence has been meticulously designed with interiors featuring premium finishes, ensuring a balance of functionality and modern elegance. Bathrooms are designed as spa-like retreats, boasting smart shower systems and high-end fixtures. Duplexes and penthouses elevate villa-style living to the sky, offering vast social terraces, private plunge pools, and serene retreats across multiple levels. The development also incorporates additional smart living features, including biometric access, energy monitoring systems, and automated lighting and acoustic settings.

Unparalleled Amenities

The Chedi Private Residences serves as a sanctuary, offering a comprehensive suite of world-class amenities that elevate daily living. Upon arrival, residents are welcomed into a luxurious lobby lounge opening onto landscaped gardens and a signature restaurant. At the heart of the development is a stunning 60-metre lagoon-style pool surrounded by lush greenery, sunbeds, and private cabanas, ensuring leisure moments for all ages. The rooftop infinity pool presents a mesmerising vantage point for residents to enjoy Dubai’s iconic skyline.

For wellness and relaxation, the state-of-the-art fitness centre is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, spa treatment rooms and saunas to rejuvenate the body and mind. A private cinema and a multi-purpose event studio create opportunities for entertainment and socialising, while the vibrant young residents club inspires creativity in a safe and engaging environment. Dining options include an exclusive Omakase rooftop restaurant and gourmet in-residence services, complemented by an elegant bar with a walk-in humidor. Additional features include private padel courts, a 250-metre running track, a family activity, and a games deck, fostering a sense of connection and community among residents. Every detail of these amenities reflects the ethos of The Chedi brand—combining elegance, comfort, and functionality to create a sanctuary beyond traditional luxury living.

World-Class Services for Effortless Living

The Chedi Private Residences offers extensive personalised services, from 24-hour concierge support and butler assistance to tailored ‘away-from-home’ packages, ensuring every detail is attended to. Upon returning home, residents are greeted with stocked fridges, pristine housekeeping, and event planning services. Owners enjoy exclusive benefits such as a bespoke welcome pack featuring a luxury tea set, privileged access to global Chedi properties, and curated shopping experiences with celebrity designers.

The resident-exclusive app enhances daily convenience, providing solutions from bookings to concierge services. Additional offerings include valet services, limousine transportation, and comprehensive wellness programmes with trusted well-being partners.

Mahesh Kalwani, Vice Chair of Al Seeb Real Estate Development, said: “We are thrilled to launch The Chedi Private Residences, a remarkable brand with an established rich heritage. We understand the growing appetite for branded residences and are fully committed to delivering a product that surpasses expectations in terms of luxury, design, and service.” He continued, “Collaborating with Devmark has been integral to this journey. Their unmatched expertise in successfully launching branded residences to the market, backed by an impressive track record, makes them the perfect partner for bringing this iconic project to life.”

Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark, stated: “We are excited to partner with Al Seeb to introduce The Chedi Private Residences, a truly exceptional branded residential development. This project stands apart in the market, offering residents and buyers unparalleled amenities and bespoke services that redefine luxury living. The demand for hospitality-led branded residences is at an all-time high, and we are confident in leveraging our extensive knowledge, research and expertise in this sector to ensure the project’s successful sales and market positioning. With its extraordinary features and prime location, The Chedi Private Residences also represents an outstanding investment opportunity for discerning buyers.”

Aditya Jain, Vice President of Development, GHM, said: “We are thrilled to launch our first-ever standalone Chedi Private Residences, a landmark project that blends timeless elegance with modern luxury. This collaboration with Al Seeb has brought to life a residential experience that redefines exclusivity and sophistication, marking a defining milestone for both groups.”

Scheduled for completion in 2029, The Chedi Private Residences provides connectivity to Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including The Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai and premier cultural, retail, and entertainment destinations. Devmark is now showcasing the project at the Mondoir Art Gallery in Downtown Dubai from 6th February, where visitors can explore detailed renders, the project model, brand films, floor plans, and animations.

About Al Seeb Real Estate Developers:

Al Seeb Real Estate Developers is a premier real estate development company under the Al Safeer Group umbrella. With over 29 years of experience, Al Seeb Developers specialises in creating luxurious yet affordable residential projects, hotels, shopping malls, and commercial spaces. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the United Arab Emirates. Each project is designed to provide an aspirational lifestyle within thriving communities.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team with over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the UAE’s most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies.