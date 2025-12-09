Two-day exhibition held at Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre

Sharjah: Al Rasikhoon Real Estate launched its property exhibition today at Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre in Sharjah, in an event inaugurated by Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb AlMheiri, the General Manager of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, and in the presence of Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The exhibition brings together four of the company’s key development projects in the emirate: Al Qasimiya Gate 1, Al Qasimiya Gate 2, Al Saja’a Al Namuzajiyah, and Al Saja’a Line, taking place on December 9 and 10, and welcoming visitors daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The opening ceremony was attended by government officials, real estate professionals, and a broad audience of investors and sector stakeholders. The event underscores Sharjah’s growing appeal as one of the UAE’s most promising investment destinations, supported by its advanced infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and expanding development opportunities.

During the exhibition, the company showcased its portfolio of strategic projects, starting with Al Qasimiya Gate 1, a prominent industrial and logistics development located on Dubai–Hatta Road near Al Madam area. The project is distinguished by its ready-to-use infrastructure, operational facilities, and a selection of industrial and commercial plots designed to meet the needs of businesses and investors. With competitive pricing and freehold ownership for all nationalities, the project continues to attract companies seeking strategic positioning within Sharjah’s expanding industrial corridor.

Al Rasikhoon also presented Al Qasimiya Gate 2, the extension of the first project, designed to offer a broader mix of land uses that support both commercial and industrial activity as well as workforce accommodation. The development features organized road networks, robust service infrastructure, and a master plan that supports efficient operational flow, making it an appealing destination for investors seeking ready-to-develop industrial and service-oriented plots.

The exhibition further highlighted Al Saja’a Line, strategically located within the heart of Emirates Industrial City, close to the Emirates Road and Al Dhaid Road. The project benefits from proximity to major logistics corridors and offers fully serviced plots suitable for a wide range of industrial activities. The company also introduced Al Saja’a Al Namuzajiyah an initiative that reflects Al Rasikhoon’s commitment to delivering advanced industrial solutions that meet evolving market needs and contribute to Sharjah’s economic growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi stated:“We are pleased to be part of this exhibition, which reflects the growing role of national developers in supporting Sharjah’s economic and urban progress. Al Rasikhoon Real Estate has presented a group of projects that align with the emirate’s vision for sustainable development, enhanced infrastructure, and a business environment that encourages investor confidence.”

For his part, Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb AlMheiri, the General Manager of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, stated:“The developments showcased today، Al Qasimiya Gate 1 & 2, Al Saja’a Al Namuzajiyah, and Al Saja’a Line, reflect our long-term vision to create projects of real investment value. We take pride in developing within Sharjah, an emirate known for its supportive regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location that continues to attract investors from across the UAE and beyond. These projects form part of a broader expansion strategy focused on ready-to-build land solutions and streamlined development procedures, offering investors flexible and high-return ownership opportunities.”

Sharjah’s real estate sector has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, driven by thoughtful urban expansion and a strategic road network connecting major regions, including the Emirates Road, Al Dhaid Road, and Khorfakkan Road. The emirate’s proximity to the future Etihad Rail route further enhances its long-term investment appeal. Combining well-planned urban development with green spaces and comprehensive service infrastructure, Sharjah has positioned itself as a preferred destination for residents and investors alike.

Al Rasikhoon Real Estate’s participation in this exhibition reaffirms its mission to build integrated communities and deliver projects that cater to the needs of residents and investors at the highest standards of quality. With more than 23 years of experience in land development and real estate services, the company continues to expand its footprint across the UAE, introducing new developments aligned with modern planning trends and sustainable economic growth.