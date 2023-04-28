Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has been recognised in the second edition of the prestigious Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide, with nine of its much-loved restaurants featured for their culinary excellence.



The results of Gault&Millau’s team of independent reviewers, were revealed at an exclusive gala and awards ceremony hosted at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on Thursday 27th April. Seven of its own signature dining destinations and culinary talent were shortlisted across six award categories, with Samuel Lacroix of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah winning Sommelier of the Year and Tom Coll recognised as Pastry Chef of the year.



Spencer Ayers, Senior Vice President, Jumeirah Group, commented “We are proud to have Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ diverse culinary portfolio recognised and celebrated by one of the most prestigious guides in the industry. Delivering exceptional dining concepts builds on our commitment to connecting people, cultures and communities to create distinctive experiences for our guests. Having so many of our signature dining outlets and talent distinguished by Gault&Millau is testament to the quality, diversity and outstanding culinary craftsmanship you will find across Jumeirah’s hotels and resorts.”



One of the world’s most established and widely respected food guides, Gault&Millau’s rating system sees restaurants visited anonymously by professional food critics, and then ranked on a scale of 1 to 20 based solely on the quality and creativity of the food. With Burj al Arab Jumeirah’s French-Italian restaurant, Al Muntaha receiving a rating of 17 with the first-ever award of 4 toques, Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah receiving a rating of 15 and 3 toques and Pierchic at Jumeirah Al Qasr also gaining 1 toque and a rating of 13.



The full list of Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ restaurants featured in the Gault&Millau UAE 2023 guide and their respective ratings are:



Burj Al Arab Jumeirah:

Al Muntaha – Rating 17, 4 Toques

Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara – Rating 15, 3 Toques

SAL – Rating 12



Jumeirah Al Qasr:

Pierchic – 13, 1 Toque

French Riviera – Rating 12

Al Nafoorah – Rating 11

Pai Thai – Rating 11



Jumeirah Al Naseem:

KAYTO – Rating 10.5



Jumeirah Mina A’Salam:

Zheng He’s – Rating 11



To explore Jumeirah Hotels & Resort's portfolio of dining destinations across Dubai, with concepts to cater for all tastes and occasions, please visit www.jumeirah.com or contact reservations@jumeirah.com for reservations.


