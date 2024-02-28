Abu Dhabi, UAE – Leading automotive company in Abu Dhabi, Al Masaood Automobiles, has announced its continued support for the H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, for yet another year. The event, celebrated for its spotlight on pure-bred Arabian horse racing, that took place on February 15, 2024.

Al Masaood Automobiles is highlighting its ongoing support for the UAE’s sports community and the country’s heritage through its presence at the festival. Al Masaood Automobiles will be awarding 15 Nissan Sunny cars to lucky winners through a raffle draw, contributing to the memorable experiences for festival attendees. The festival also features a diverse display of Nissan cars, showcasing their latest in automotive innovation and design.

The sponsorship also aligns with Al Masaood's corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at building lasting relationships within the UAE’s sporting community and positioning Abu Dhabi as a diverse sporting hub in the region. Al Masaood Automobiles’ support for initiatives like these reflects its dedication to nurturing the youth and the community by encouraging a culture of sporting, stamina building, and healthy lifestyles.

The H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival, initiated in 2009 under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, continues to honour the legacy of the late H.H. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

