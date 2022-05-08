Abu Dhabi - In line with its sustained efforts to support sports in Abu Dhabi as a social and national responsibility, Nissan, Al Masaood Automobiles joined the action-packed UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup that took place in Abu Dhabi recently as its exclusive Mobility Partner.

Being held for the first time ever in the Middle East, the UCI World championship witnessed the participation of the best mountain bikers from around the globe in one of the most exciting race series of all time at the Wolfi’s iconic location on Al Hudayriyat Island. With 11 rounds scheduled in nine countries, the continuing 2022 World championship series is expected to see the highest number of races and the widest geographical diversity of host venues.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Al Masaood Automobiles - Nissan is honoured to be the Mobility Partner in this year’s UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup, which is the first-ever to take place in the Middle East. A sports event of this calibre featuring world-class young athletes highlights anew the elevated position that Abu Dhabi is taking up on the global sports arena and its capability to host such a prestigious sporting event.”

“It is important for us to help integrate sports as a way of life for our youth, in keeping with the vision of our wise leadership, and in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility. Our partnership in this event, additionally, provides an ideal opportunity for us to showcase Al Masaood’s efforts to advance the role of sports in building an active, healthy, and sports-savvy generation in Abu Dhabi.” Gemayel added.

The championship, which was kicked off with a kid's ride followed by the champions practice runs, witnessed a thrilling spectacle from male and female reigning eliminator world champions, as well as elite riders from around the world, as they competed for the top spot. The track featured a diverse set of hard obstacles, including jumps, berms, and, of course, an adrenaline-fueled sprint, all which spectators can see up close.

Commenting from his side, Wolfgang Hohmann, CEO of Wolfi's and main sponsor of the event, said: "We are extremely proud to host the first-ever UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup race at our Hudayriyat Island flagship location in Abu Dhabi. The event attracted the fastest pro mountain bikers from across the globe, was witnessed by hundreds of enthusiastic spectators and streamed live to over 130 countries worldwide. We put on an epic show in Abu Dhabi and would like to thank all of our sponsors, especially Nissan Al Masaood as our mobility partner."

The partnership in such sporting event reaffirms Al Masaood Automobiles-Nissan commitment to support the wise leadership’s vision to promote youth and sports and to position Abu Dhabi as an international capital for sport practicing, competitiveness, and events. Through this joint effort, the company aims to make a tangible and positive impact on the Abu Dhabi community.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

