Abu Dhabi – Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has introduced the Nissan Express Service for its customers at the Airport Road branch, Abu Dhabi. Customers can now avail Nissan’s Certified Express Service, which includes high-quality inspection using specialised tools and equipment, cleaning and adjusting of over 50 automotive components among others, while ensuring the vehicle is ready for delivery within 60-minutes, at no additional charge.

Nissan Express Service is designed to provide customers with quality, convenient, and quick automotive solutions, which is in accordance with Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to ensuring maximum value for customers. The company’s dedicated service advisors’ check-in customers and note all their concerns via tablets to ensure comprehensive checks are implemented and all customer needs are addressed. Nissan’s certified technicians then perform a variety of in-depth inspections on customer vehicles, supported by effective operations, and cutting-edge tools and equipment. To elevate their convenience, customers are welcomed to a comfortable waiting area, and have the option to avail added benefits like the vehicle pick-up and drop-off services.

Also included in the Nissan Express Service is a complimentary electronic multi-point inspection, which facilitates the assessment of brake pad thickness and tire tread depth, giving customers complete visibility into their vehicle. This is followed by a comprehensive report from the dedicated Service Advisors, that informs customers of any issues that need to be addressed, in line with the brand’s dedication to upholding operational transparency and customer trust.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We have always placed a strong emphasis on customer-centricity, and are committed to strengthening and improving the quality of our customer service in the capital. Adopting the Nissan Express Service at our Airport Road service centre is in line with this vision, as we strive to give our customers a smooth experience throughout their journey with us. By making use of cutting-edge technologies and our team of highly skilled technicians who adhere to the highest standards of quality, we are constantly trying to raise the bar by elevating our offerings to newer heights, and maximising convenience and comfort for our customers.”

Nissan Express Service is an exclusive segment of Nissan Service, a suite of after sales solutions that guarantee seamless customer experiences, increased value, and maximised benefits for Nissan customers by servicing their vehicles at an authorised facility. The Express Service ensures access to genuine parts and qualified technicians who carry out detailed inspections and prompt repairs. It also includes the option of same-day delivery, in an effort to minimise interference with customers’ daily schedules.

For more information or bookings, please visit Nissan or call 800 300 400.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

For more information, please contact: