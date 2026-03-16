Dubai, UAE, Al Mal Capital REIT (“AMCREIT”), the first REIT listed on DFM, regulated by the UAE’s Capital Market Authority, and managed by Al Mal Capital PSC (“Al Mal Capital”), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, announced today that the REIT will distribute a final dividend of 3.75 fils per unit for the second half of the financial year ended 31 December 2025, amounting to a total distribution of AED 26,295,540 million (as against AED 19,270,871 for six months ended 30 June 2025).

The distribution, in line with AMCREIT’s Investment Policy and CMA regulations, is declared on the enhanced capital base of AED 701,214,386 following the successful Follow-On Public Offering completed in 2025 and reflects an annualized return of 7.5% to unitholders. The expected payment date for the distribution is 9 April 2026, subject to customary administrative procedures.

The announcement follows a year of key strategic milestones for AMC REIT. In 2025, the REIT successfully completed its capital increase through a Follow-On Public Offering, raising approximately AED 206 million and strengthening the Fund’s equity base to support future growth. During the year, the REIT also expanded its portfolio through the acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital & Falcon House real estate assets, marking its first investment in the healthcare sector and further diversifying the REIT’s portfolio alongside its existing education assets.

Following this acquisition, AMC REIT’s portfolio now comprises seven income-generating assets across the education and healthcare sectors, supported by long-term leases with strong counterparties. The portfolio continues to benefit from stable and predictable cash flows, with a portfolio value of approximately AED 1.4 billion and a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of approximately 16 years. During the year, the REIT also refinanced certain financing facilities, improving the maturity profile of its debt and reducing financing costs.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjay Vig, Deputy CEO of Al Mal Capital PSC, said:

“AMC REIT delivered solid operational performance in 2025 while executing important strategic initiatives that enhance the Fund’s long-term growth prospects. The successful completion of the REIT’s capital increase and the acquisition of NMC Royal Hospital & Falcon House real estate assets represent significant milestones that further diversify the portfolio and strengthen income resilience.

We remain focused on expanding AMC REIT’s portfolio within defensive real estate sectors such as education and healthcare, while maintaining disciplined capital management and delivering consistent and attractive income distributions to our unitholders.”