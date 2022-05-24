A Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG, along with other fuel marketing companies and Al Mouj Muscat, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman Post and Asyad Express, a member of Asyad Group.

The MoU reinforces Oman Post & Asyad Express wish to explore and expand customer accessibility of its wide range of postal and logistics services, ultimately aimed at improving their customers’ experience and convenience. The most prominent of the services to be introduced is the Oman Post & Asyad Express E-locker Parcel Machine network across Oman. This will be the first E-locker network of its kind, which offers the customer with the ultimate 24x7 flexibility to receive their parcels and documents.

On this occasion, Oman Post & Asyad Express CEO, Nasser Al Sharji commented, “We always look to provide our customers with increased flexibility and access to all our postal and logistics services, utilizing the latest technologies to make the user experience as seamless as possible. Our customers will have 24 / 7 access to pick up and drop off their parcels and documents at strategic locations across all Oman. The E-locker concept also supports environmental sustainability, which is a key focus area for us and our new partners.

Eng. Hamed bin Salim Al Maghdri, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum, explained, “Al Maha strives to deliver popular services to its customers in the Sultanate who are perceptive towards innovative and digitally-driven solutions such as the e-lockers that will optimise their experience.”

The parties have further affirmed their interest in exploring new horizons for co-operation and exchange of expertise in the fields of learning and development, branding and marketing, sustainability and energy transition.

