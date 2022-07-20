Phase 2 includes the release of standalone sea view villas at a starting price of AED6.2 million

The construction to commence in September 2022 and is scheduled for completion within two years

and is scheduled for completion within two years The company continues to uphold its promise to build sustainably through this project

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment firm in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the roll-out of the second phase of its idyllic exclusive island residential community project, Falcon Island at a starting price of AED6.2 million.

This is followed by the successful launch of Phase 1, comprising of two, three and four bedroom townhouses with prices starting from AED1.2 million, all of which have been sold out.

The Falcon Island project is located within the award-winning Al Hamra Village residential community, which falls in Ras Al Khaimah’s growth corridor spanning from Al Jazeera Al Hamra to Al Marjan island. Phase 2 will have an inventory of 127 units featuring semi-attached townhouses with canal view and standalone sea view villas, Investors can benefit from flexible payment options, including upfront post-handover plans.

Alongside the ultra-chic architecture, open tranquil spaces, and unparalleled amenities, the design and construction of Falcon Island townhouses and villas will follow a conscious eco-friendly approach upholding the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conversation, and pollution control. This will be accomplished through a slew of innovative and environmentally friendly initiatives ranging from tapping solar power to leveraging certified green products and low-emission materials. Each unit will come with dedicated charging stations for electric cars and buggies.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: “The strong international investor response to Phase 1 reflects on the quality of the offering, long-term returns assured by Falcon Island and the popularity of Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for living and holidaying. We are confident of a similar response to Phase 2. This ambitious development is part of our strategic five-year roadmap, from 2023-2027, to drive sustained growth through projects in alignment with the vision to establish the Emirate as one of the leading investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations.”

Emphasis on open spaces

The project has committed an allocation of up to 70 percent of the island to open spaces to deliver a lifestyle that surpasses previous developments in the Emirate. The development is adjacent to a world-class golf course and a 3-mile corridor with Al Hamra’s luxury hospitality portfolio that includes Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah - Al Hamra Beach, and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Maxx and Steigenberger hotels by Deutsch Hospitality.

Among other significant highlights is the proximity to Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club, featuring a ferry to and from the marina where you can park your boat and enjoy a ferry ride back home. The community includes amenities such as a ladies-only swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a community centre, walking tracks, and a tennis court.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven Emirates that form the UAE, is today the fastest-growing tourism and investment destination in the country. Against a backdrop of the turquoise waters of the Arabian Ocean, it is a hotspot for water sports, from the adrenaline rush of jet skis and water skiing to breath-taking sailing cruises. These are in addition to its natural beauty, the world’s largest zipline, and other historic attractions. With 7,000 years of history, the Emirate boasts of many fascinating cultural sites, mosques, forts, and a historic village. It also offers a competitive business environment with more than 16,000 registered companies.