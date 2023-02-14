Kuwait: Al Hamra Shopping Center today announced its latest expansion, as it welcomed a host of premier new stores in Kuwait City. The exciting new line-up features a mix of sought-after local and international high-end brands in fashion, retail, food and beverage, and more. This move further underlines Al Hamra’s stellar reputation as a thriving community hub and a lifestyle destination that offers its visitors the latest and greatest in contemporary lifestyle trends and caters to their evolving needs and aspirations, along with greater choice and convenience.

The new arrivals include local and international F&B concepts and iconic brands that allow Al Hamra Shopping Center guests to indulge their taste buds and fulfill their fashion and lifestyle desires. Food and beverage connoisseurs can now look forward to savoring delights from brands such as The Brewever Coffee Academy, Pret A Manger, Firin by GIA, The Japanese Butcher, OFK, and Dhahia Juice. Happy Crescent Bakery, Santa Nata Bakery, and 1886 Bonomi will be added soon to the mall’s exceptional offering.

Rima Shaar Jewelry is catering to style-savvy jewelry enthusiasts, with a promise to satisfy even the most discerning tastes. In keeping with its commitment to enhancing choices for its visitors who are seeking the ultimate fashion experience, Al Hamra Shopping Center is set to welcome Francesca's, a chic clothing boutique.

Aston Martin, the iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer, which adds a thrilling touch of elegance and performance to the shopping experience. With a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design, Aston Martin offers a range of luxurious sports cars that are synonymous with style, power, and innovation. With the arrival of this luxury brand at Al Hamra, shoppers now have the opportunity to not only experience the thrill of Aston Martin but also to get behind the wheel of one of the world's most recognizable and highly sought-after sports cars.

At the Shopping Center, guests can anticipate a fresh take on fashion with the opening of Venaldi Barbershop. Whether classic haircuts or modern styling, Venaldi is dedicated to providing an ultimate experience in luxury grooming. Alongside Venaldi, the iconic fragrance house, Mubkhar, brings its collection of the finest perfumes and evocative scents to enhance guests’ sensory journey. And for those seeking holistic wellness, the world-class Lucca Health Group has joined the line-up to further enrich the shopping experience.

The new launches are a further testament to the trust that leading brands have placed in Al Hamra Shopping Center, showcasing their confidence in the iconic hub for unparalleled customer experiences. Al Hamra is committed to staying ahead of the curve, offering a diverse portfolio of premier brands, and keeping its finger on the pulse of the retail and leisure sectors to embrace innovative trends in fashion, sports, games, culture, technology, movies, and more.

About Al Hamra Real Estate Co.:

Carrying a proud legacy as the iconic national landmark, Al Hamra Real Estate Co. remains a leader in Real Estate Management. Providing office space for a wide range of business activities, its widely acclaimed Business Tower is the tallest carved skyscraper at 413m high & 80 levels and stands as the focal point of Kuwait’s business district that enables people and businesses to thrive. Al Hamra’s Shopping Center serves as a contemporary lifestyle destination that trend-spots new premium brands and offers special shopping and entertainment concepts while serving as the gateway to a dynamic mix of culinary flavors through its popular Food Hall as well as the Shopping Center.

Credited for revolutionizing work spaces in the 21st century and transforming the urban landscape of Kuwait City's skyline, Al Hamra has won awards for its distinctive Business Tower from Honeywell, Arabian Business Achievement Awards, American Institute of Architecture (AIA) – New York Chapter, American Concrete Institute, Dubai, African and Arabian Property and International Property Awards 2019-2020 as well as the ‘Audience Award’ for the 10 year category of 2011 projects completion by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

To discover how Al Hamra is reshaping the business networking community, the society through its national movements, and maintaining its trademark of guaranteeing diversity in its offerings, please visit www.alhamra.com.kw or @alhamratower.