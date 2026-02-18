Dubai, UAE: Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and cruise ships, announced its 2026 Star Awards. Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai has maintained Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star rating and is showcased with other honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Al Habtoor Palace is celebrated for consistently going above and beyond, ensuring guests enjoy a personalised and seamless experience defined by meticulous attention to detail. From the bespoke butler service to the welcoming team of experienced professionals, every moment is carefully crafted to create an atmosphere of refined luxury and unmatched comfort.

Perched along the scenic Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor Palace radiates palatial elegance with its Beaux-Arts-inspired architecture and exquisitely crafted interiors. The hotel offers 182 beautifully appointed guest rooms and 52 stunning suites, seamlessly marrying classic luxury with modern comforts. Guests enjoy a truly bespoke experience, with dedicated butler service providing personalised attention at every moment. Culinary artistry is also at the heart of Al Habtoor Palace, with a collection of fine dining venues presenting world-class cuisine in captivating surroundings.

Beyond its opulent accommodations and gourmet offerings, Al Habtoor Palace features an award-winning spa, inviting guests to unwind with rejuvenating treatments that epitomise ultimate relaxation. Its prime location within Al Habtoor City places visitors at the very centre of Dubai’s dynamic cultural and entertainment scene, making it a perfect destination for both leisure and business travellers. With state-of-the-art event spaces set against breathtaking surroundings, the hotel also serves as an exceptional venue for unforgettable celebrations and corporate gatherings.

“We are truly honoured to be awarded the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Rating for 2026,” said Stefan Radstrom, Complex General Manager of the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. “This recognition celebrates our continuous dedication to delivering an exceptional experience for every guest. We take pride in offering unmatched service, refined comfort, and world-class amenities with every stay.”

Forbes Travel Guide’s highly anticipated 68th annual Star Awards list covers 100 countries.

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality,” said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences while offering unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and delivering unforgettable moments. We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating truly world-class travel options for today’s discerning guest.”

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

About Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection

Al Habtoor City - Spoil yourself in the trilogy of hotels at Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection. Al Habtoor Palace a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, Legendary Collection, for a palatial retreat, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton for fun and nightlife and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City for a family friendly stay. Perfectly located by the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection is within the grasp conveniently via land through Sheikh Zayed Road and sea through the exclusive RTA water taxis. Guests can enjoy over 30 entertainment venues, ranging from casual to fine dine including bars and live music, two tranquilising spas, three rooftop pools to let off the summer heat, a kids’ club- so when the kids are away, the parents can experience some we-time, including the miraculous La Perle - a Las Vegas style extravagant world class water themed show by Dragone.