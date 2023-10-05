DUBAI, UAE: The Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club is back with another season of exciting polo matches proudly sponsored by IFZA, a dynamic Free Zone community that provides a growing range of services to international and local businesses planning to establish in Dubai, marking the fourth consecutive year of a successful partnership between the two organizations.



Every year the AHPRC polo season brings talented players from all over the world to shine a light on Dubai’s pivotal role in strengthening the polo industry globally.

This year the highly anticipated Polo Season will commence with the "Ladies Charity Cup," an event that carries a profound message of purpose and compassion. Scheduled for October 28, 2023, this season opener not only highlights the thrilling sport of polo but also serves as a platform to raise awareness for a noteworthy cause.



To begin the season’s preparation, Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group, Founder of the renowned Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series (DPGC), President of the UAE Polo Federation, and IFZA Chairman Martin G. Pedersen, reaffirmed their commitment during an MoU ceremony today and officially signed the sponsorship deal warmly welcoming IFZA as the Official Season Sponsor.



With IFZA as the official sponsor, the season will continue until April 6th, 2024, offering a dynamic lineup of competitive tournaments complemented by special exhibition matches and engaging kids' polo games in one of the longest polo seasons around the world.



The continued collaboration underscores the dynamic synergy between the two organizations as they share an unwavering commitment to enhancing the position of Dubai and the UAE as a leading destination for both living and doing business.

To make this season even more exciting for visitors, IFZA is thrilled to elevate its hospitality lounge concept, where it will extend its warm hospitality to valued partners and other exclusive guests. The IFZA Polo VIP Lounge will be even bigger and better combining business networking with live performances by top performers, a curated culinary experience. The goal is to extend the charm of the event beyond sports and into an iconic holistic experience.



Mohammed Al Habtoor expressed his delight, stating, "We have established a robust foundation, driven by the passion of our dedicated team, in introducing the 'Sport of Kings' to the Middle East. Each year, we contribute to the growth of polo in the United Arab Emirates by elevating the caliber of play in the region and nurturing valuable partnerships that share our vision."



“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome back IFZA as our sponsor for another year of exhilarating polo at AHPC. With IFZA's unwavering support, we consistently host exceptional polo seasons, commencing with the world-renowned DPGC series and extending to the various independent polo events held throughout the season.”



Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, echoed the sentiment, saying, " Forging longstanding partnerships is one of the key foundations of IFZA and we are proud to renew our fruitful collaboration with Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor and his team at AHPRC.”



“Over the years IFZA has undeniably woven itself into the very fabric of Dubai's sporting landscape through polo. This season will once again bring together talent from all over the world and ignite a spirit of healthy competition, partnership, and camaraderie – a spirit that IFZA shares and embodies”

“We look forward to another amazing polo season.. and we wish AHPRC and the teams the best of luck.”

ABOUT IFZA

IFZA Dubai is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

ABOUT AL HABTOOR POLO RESORT & CLUB

The Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club stands as a state-of-the-art polo and equestrian community dedicated to equine sports. Serving as the home ground for the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series and numerous international-standard polo tournaments, equestrian competitions, and events, the Club continues to uphold the legacy of promoting the sport of polo within the United Arab Emirates.

