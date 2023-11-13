The collaboration is rooted in Al Ghurair Investment’s commitment towards continuously elevating the overall employee experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Ghurair Investment, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East will deploy Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to enhance its human resource management process.

Through this strategic collaboration, Al Ghurair continues to build on its legacy of innovation and seeks to empower its employees through self-service capabilities, greater autonomy to manage HR tasks, and improved access to training initiatives.

Oracle Cloud HCM also transforms the traditional administrative functions of HR departments, such as recruiting, training, payroll, compensation, and performance management, into opportunities to amplify engagement, foster productivity, and generate tangible business value.

Commenting on the agreement, Divya Bathija, Chief Information Officer, Al Ghurair Investment, said: “The integration of Oracle Cloud HCM into Al Ghurair's operations is a testament to our dedication to staying ahead of the curve. In today's fast-paced digital world, it's imperative to have an agile and efficient HR system. We are on a journey of continuous improvement, as we stay true to our promise of being a top employer. Our focus has always been on improving ways of working for our people with our enterprise resource planning systems, and the collaboration with Oracle Cloud takes us further.”

Oracle Cloud HCM provides a plethora of benefits to the Group, including streamlining HR processes and improving operational efficiency within a unified integrated HR system, centralising employee data, and enhancing regulatory compliance, in addition to significantly reducing maintenance costs and strengthening the security of employee records.

Debra Teles, Chief People and Culture Officer, Al Ghurair Investment, added: "Our people are our greatest asset at Al Ghurair Investment, and with this collaboration, we aim to provide them with the best tools and resources to succeed. By incorporating Oracle Cloud HCM , we are not only enhancing our HR processes but also creating an environment where our employees feel valued, empowered, and engaged. This state-of-the-art system will enable us to harness the full potential of our workforce, fostering a culture of continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation.”

“Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution that connects every human resource process from hire to retire and its embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities will act as an advisor for Al Ghurair Investment to help analyze workforce data and act on real time recommendations to help HR teams improve business operations”, said Rahul Misra, Vice President of Business Applications, Lower Gulf and South Africa, Oracle.

In line with its legacy of staying ahead of the curve, Al Ghurair Investment continues to champion innovation across all facets of its operations. By improving employee engagement and productivity, Al Ghurair aims to elevate the overall employee experience and attract and retain the best talent. All of this contributes to the Group’s vison and purpose of enhancing life.

-Ends-

About Al Ghurair Investment

Al Ghurair Investment aims to set the standard for family business groups in the Middle East. AGI is proud of its deep roots in the UAE, which trace back over six decades. Building on this enduring legacy, the Group has established diversified operations spanning more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the development of the region and AGI builds on this long history of innovation and entrepreneurship through its operations in seven distinct sectors including food, resources, properties, construction, energy, mobility and ventures.

From its modest beginnings as a local trading business, the investment Group continues to be guided by its purpose: ‘Enhancing Life’. In order to fulfil this, AGI is dedicated to the adoption and implementation of best practices in all areas of its business, including investment and governance, to enable and drive future prosperity and benefits for the communities within which it operates.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sara O’Hara

SVP - Group Communications & Press Office, Al Ghurair Investment

Email: media@al-ghurair.com