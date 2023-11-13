United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Al-Futtaim IKEA, the region’s leading Swedish home furnishing retailer, today unveiled a 30-meter-long community table to celebrate Dubai Design Week. Made out of used furniture that would otherwise go to the landfill, the table will be open for public use from November 7th to the 12th in Dubai Design District. Not only is the community table a bold piece of art, but it is also functional, well-designed and signifies Al-Futtaim IKEA’s unwavering dedication to the Year of Sustainability, Innovation and the path leading to COP28.

Thoughtfully designed and curated by IKEA designers and co-created with Adimas Bayu, an illustrator and upcoming doodle artist, along with Grade 5 and Grade 6 students of the Universal American School, this initiative is a testament to the Swedish retailer’s vision of using only renewable or recycled materials to offer fresh solutions to customers, extending the lifespan of products and materials. The table has a story to tell. It aligns with the core themes of conserving energy, preserving water, reducing food waste, and safeguarding biodiversity.

Al-Futtaim IKEA has a vision and ambition in the markets it operates in - the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman; to inspire and enable more than 70 million people to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of the planet by 2025. It also aims to become a circular climate positive business by reducing more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than the IKEA value chain emits by 2030. Dubai Design Week served as an ideal platform to showcase the retailors vision. Aligning with the UAE’s sustainability vision, it seeks to educate and encourage people to make choices that lead to a better everyday life.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA in UAE, Qatar, Oman and Egypt said, ‘At Al-Futtaim IKEA, sustainability is one of the most important pillars that sets the foundation for what we do. We’re on a mission to make sustainability accessible to all, ensuring that sustainable living is not a luxury but a choice everyone can afford. For example, by changing to IKEA LED bulbs, we save 80% energy as compared to conventional bulbs. By using IKEA showers and taps, we can save up to 40% water with the special inbuilt aerator.’

The community table is a great example of raising awareness among consumers on the importance of sustainability and the role they can play in contributing towards a circular economy. It encourages consumers to think about the life cycle of products and the value of reusing and recycling materials.

‘As we craft this community table, IKEA's mission is crystal clear: we're championing Circularity. Our approach for designing and developing IKEA home furnishing products is to ensure that they integrate good function, beautiful form of long-lasting quality, while also securing sustainability and low price. We want to not only encourage people to protect the planet but also fosters a sense of community amongst artists. Together, we worked to inspire others to craft affordable, creative pieces off used and unwanted furniture’, he continued.

In addition, Al-Futtaim IKEA has taken a step further by launching a Maker Space at Dubai Design District. This dynamic environment will showcase IKEA's sustainable furniture range, providing consumers with hands-on education on the functionality of these eco-conscious products. The space will allow customers with opportunity to gain valuable insights into energy conservation, water preservation, and food waste reduction, contributing to the crucial goal of protecting biodiversity.

The Maker Space will also include workshops that will take visitors into the world of creativity. From transforming cushions to crafting collages from old catalogues, there's something for everyone. Come visit the Maker Space at building number 8 daily until November 12th, and experience these workshops for free. Don't miss this opportunity to unleash your artistic potential.

