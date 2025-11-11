Cairo : Al Baraka Bank Egypt has reinforced its position as a leading Islamic bank by delivering exceptional financial results for the first nine months of 2025, supported by stronger operating activity and diversified income streams. This positive performance was reflected across all key financial indicators, underscoring the success of the bank’s strategy in achieving sustainable growth and solidifying its standing among the top Islamic banks in the Egyptian market.

The bank recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 2.97 billion, marking a 33.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024, while net pre-tax profit reached EGP 4.16 billion, rising 30.6%. This growth was driven by strong operating performance, with net returns income EGP 5.51 billion growth, up 25.8%. Net fees income, commissions, and other revenues also saw a notable increase of 34.5%, reaching EGP 1.005 billion, representing 15.42% of total operating income, which amounted to EGP 6.52 billion, marking a 27.1% growth.

These results highlight the bank’s operational efficiency, reflected in improved financial ratios during the period: return on average assets (ROAA) reached 2.8%, while return on average equity (ROAE) hit 29.3%. Total assets grew by 10.5% to EGP 141.15 billion, while total equity reached EGP 14.56 billion by the end of September 2025, up 15.9%.

The bank also continued strengthening its financial position, supported by robust growth in its retail financing and credit facilities portfolio, which reached EGP 71.3 billion, with an increase of EGP 10.7 billion with a growth rate of 17.7% compared to the end of 2024. On the other hand, customer deposits grew to EGP 118.6 billion by the end of September 2025, with a growth rate of 11.3% and an increase of EGP 12 billion, reflecting growing confidence in the bank. In addition, the financing-to-deposits ratio reached 60.2% by the end of September 2025.

Across its business segments, the corporate financing and credit facilities portfolio increased by EGP 6.3 billion, representing a 13% rise compared to the end of 2024, reaching EGP 54.3 billion by September 2025. Large corporate and syndicated financing recorded a 16.5% growth increasing by EGP 6.5 billion to reach EGP 46.3 billion, while the SME financing portfolio reached EGP 8 billion by the end of September 2025.

In retail banking, the personal finance and facilities portfolio achieved strong growth of 35.7%, reaching EGP 17 billion, an increase of EGP 4.5 billion. Credit card portfolio to individuals surged by 70.3% to EGP 414 million by the end of September 2025.

Retail deposit portfolio also grew significantly, rising 26.6% which represents an increase of EGP 16.7 billion compared to the end of 2024, reaching EGP 79.4 billion by September 2025 and accounting for approximately 67% of total deposits from individuals. Meanwhile, corporate deposits stood at EGP 39.2 billion.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Hazem Hegazy, CEO and Vice Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Egypt, said: "Our results this quarter reaffirm the bank’s success in maintaining an effective balance between strong operational performance and strict adherence to Islamic banking principles rooted in Sharia-compliant financial practices. We have pursued a clear strategic direction focused on disciplined growth and well-calibrated expansion in financing and services, strengthening our financial position and further enhancing the trust of our customers and partners. These indicators are a strong testament to the strength of the bank and its continued progress toward solidifying its place among the leading institutions in Egypt’s banking sector."

Hegazy added: "This strong performance aligns with the strategic steps the bank is taking to expand its activities and enhance its presence in the market. Recently, we announced the full acquisition of Amlak Finance Egypt from Amlak Finance PJSC (UAE), a move that reflects the bank’s commitment to deepening its footprint in mortgage finance and non-banking financial services."

He concluded: "In the coming period, we look forward to accelerating our digital transformation efforts and broadening our service offerings to meet evolving customer needs and contribute to the modernization of the banking landscape. We will also continue supporting productive sectors and development initiatives that drive economic growth and promote sustainable development."