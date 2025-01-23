Dubai, UAE: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services by becoming authorised to collect pension contributions from corporates on behalf of The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) and Ma’ashi. This service, in compliance with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) guidelines, supports employers in fulfilling their obligations under the Federal Law regarding pensions and social security.

Employers can easily pay their pension contributions, ensuring timely compliance with regulations. The collection service will be available at all Al Ansari Exchange branches across the UAE, as well as through their user-friendly website www.eexchange.com. Contributors can trust that their payments are handled securely and efficiently.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operations Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We are proud to support the UAE’s Emiratisation initiative and the Emirati pension system by offering this service in line with CBUAE regulations. This new offering underscores our dedication to streamlining financial services, making critical and timely payments easier and more accessible for businesses small and large alike.”