Cairo, Egypt – MNT-Halan, Egypt and MENA’s first fintech unicorn, announced the successful first closing of an investment round led by Al Ahly Capital, the investment subsidiary of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), following the completion of all necessary approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities. The transaction marks a significant milestone for both the company and Egypt’s fintech and non-bank financial services sector. A second closing is expected to follow as part of the ongoing investment round.

MNT-Halan’s valuation now stands at USD 1.4 billion, further reinforcing the company’s position as one of the region’s leading fintech platforms and highlighting investor confidence in its long-term growth strategy and market leadership. The company will mostly deploy the transaction proceeds to expand its operations in Egypt, while also supporting its regional expansion ambitions.

Over the years, MNT-Halan has established itself as one of the largest fintechs operating in Egypt and Türkiye. The company also owns a specialized bank focused on supporting micro and small businesses in Pakistan and has been operating in the UAE since 2024, with plans to continue its expansion into new markets across the Gulf region.

This investment underscores the increasing collaboration between traditional banking institutions and fintech-driven financial ecosystems. The partnership also reflects growing institutional confidence in the vital role that non-bank financial services play in advancing financial inclusion and driving economic growth in Egypt.

For Al Ahly Capital, the transaction represents a core private equity investment and is closely aligned with its long-term investment strategy of supporting high-growth businesses that contribute to financial inclusion and economic development.

The fintech sector is currently witnessing growing support from regulatory authorities, as part of their efforts to accelerate the pace of digital transformation, and expand the customer base of financial services, ensuring these services are accessible in a more efficient and secure manner.

Mounir Nakhla, Founder and Chairman of MNT-Halan, said: “I am extremely happy to have Al Ahly Capital, the investment subsidiary of Egypt's largest bank, as a shareholder in the company. While we have partnered with more than 30 Egyptian banks and financial institutions, this is the first time a commercial bank has become an equity partner in our journey, making this a particularly important milestone for us. Together, we will redefine access to financial services for small and micro businesses, as well as people living in remote towns and villages across Egypt who have historically been underserved.”

Nakhla added: “Over the years, we have helped more than 4 million individuals and business owners grow their operations and meet their families’ financial needs, enabled them to buy their first smartphones and step into the digital world, and provided financing for a wide range of vehicles for both commercial and personal use. This investment is a powerful vote of confidence and a testament to the strong ties between the banking sector and the NBFI space.”

Karim Saada, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Al Ahly Capital, commented: “At Al Ahly Capital, we are pleased to conclude this investment in MNT-Halan, reflecting our conviction in the company’s strong regional growth potential, the quality of its management team, and its proven ability to execute on an ambitious vision. Over the years, MNT-Halan has established itself as one of the region’s leading fintech and non-bank financial services platforms, successfully building a diversified ecosystem that serves millions of customers and addresses critical gaps in financial inclusion.”

Saada added: “Al Ahly Capital has long believed that non-bank financial services play a vital role in supporting underbanked and underserved segments of the economy and are a key driver of sustainable economic growth in emerging markets. As such, the sector remains a core area of focus within our investment strategy. This investment is fully aligned with our objective of partnering with market-leading businesses that combine strong fundamentals, scalable business models, and meaningful social and economic impact. We are proud to join a distinguished group of local and international shareholders and look forward to supporting MNT-Halan in its next phase of growth. We believe the company is well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities that exist across Egypt and the wider region, and we are excited to be part of what we believe will continue to be a compelling growth story for years to come.”

Advisors to the transaction included Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy as legal advisors and Al Ahly Pharos as financial advisor to MNT-Halan, while Van Campen Liem acted as legal advisor and Baker Tilly acted as financial and tax advisor to Al Ahly Capital.

About MNT-Halan

MNT-Halan, Egypt and MENA’s first fintech unicorn, was founded in 2018 with a mission to improve lives by revolutionizing access to financial services through technology. MNT-Halan provides business and consumer loans, prepaid cards, e-wallets, investments, and e-commerce services through the Halan app and a nationwide physical presence. Since inception, MNT-Halan has disbursed over USD 15.5 billion in loans and served more than 8 million customers globally. Serving over 2.3 million active customers quarterly globally across its ecosystem, MNT-Halan's app alone has reached 10 million downloads, a testament to the growing adoption of its expanding product suite, and the success of the Halan Card.

In Egypt, MNT-Halan is one of the region's most comprehensively licensed fintech platforms, holding Microfinance, SME, Consumer Finance, Nano Finance and Fintech licenses, as well as a license for the Subscription and Redemption of Investment Certificates from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). It also holds the first independent Electronic Wallet license to disburse, collect, and transfer money digitally through mobile applications and a license to issue a prepaid card from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) . Internationally, MNT-Halan operates in Turkiye through Tam Finans, the country’s leading commercial finance company, with a Factoring

License issued by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA). In Pakistan, MNT-Halan operates through Halan Microfinance Bank, a licensed microfinance institution in Pakistan regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) while holding a National License that enables a cross-country roll-out of its banking operations. MNT-Halan has further expanded its geographical footprint to the UAE, offering financing solutions fully compliant with Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) regulations.

MNT-Halan has been widely recognized for its innovation and impact, including being named the Most Innovative Fintech Company in the Middle East and Africa by Global Finance Magazine for 3 consecutive years, listed on the Financial Times’ Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies for 3 consecutive years, and featured on Forbes Middle East’s Fintech 50. Its Egyptian subsidiary has received the Bronze Client Protection Certificate by MFR Global Rating Agency (under the Cerise + SPTF framework) and the ISO/IEC 27001 certification for meeting the highest international standards in data protection, risk management, and compliance.

For more info, visit: https://mnt-halan.com/

About Al Ahly Capital:

Al Ahly Capital, is a leading financial services powerhouse, built on a strategy of steady, purposeful expansion since its establishment in 2008. Having grown from its origins as a private equity company injecting capital into high-growth sectors of the Egyptian economy, Al Ahly Capital has evolved into a full-fledged financial hub offering a comprehensive suite of services; today operating through three integrated pillars: Private Equity, Capital Markets, and Non-Banking Financial Services. With assets under management exceeding USD 2.5 billion, Al Ahly Capital has established a demonstrable track record of generating proprietary deal flow and delivering exceptional returns across sectors.

Through its diverse portfolio of investments and subsidiaries, Al Ahly Capital provides a broad range of financial solutions spanning private equity, investment banking, brokerage, asset management, securitization, non-banking financial lending, payments, and other financial services. The group’s strategy is centered on building a connected financial ecosystem that complements NBE’s banking platform while expanding access to innovative financial solutions across Egypt and the wider region.

Financial inclusion and the development of non-bank financial services remain central to Al Ahly Capital’s long-term vision. Through its NBFS platform, Al Ahly Capital has established a strong presence in lending, payments, and digital financial services, serving underserved individuals and businesses while supporting economic growth and financial empowerment. Backed by the scale, strength, and heritage of NBE, Al Ahly Capital continues to invest in high-growth sectors, partner with leading management teams, and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more info, visit: https://alahlycapital.com/