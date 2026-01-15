Ajman, UAE: Ajman University has launched the Immersive & Virtual Lab alongside the PharmaPro Learning Hub, marking a significant step in strengthening applied health education and aligning academic training with the evolving demands of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The new facilities introduce advanced digital learning environments that integrate virtual reality, immersive simulation, and industry-aligned training platforms, enabling students to translate academic knowledge into practice within controlled, high-fidelity settings. Designed to mirror real clinical and pharmaceutical workflows, the labs allow students to engage with complex scenarios that reflect professional realities before entering the workforce.

Through immersive simulation technologies, students are exposed to realistic clinical cases that develop clinical reasoning, decision-making, and problem-solving skills. The environment allows for repeated practice, scenario analysis, and performance refinement, ensuring students build competence and confidence while maintaining the highest standards of safety and precision.

The PharmaPro Learning Hub provides structured, hands-on exposure to key stages of pharmaceutical practice, including drug formulation, manufacturing processes, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance. By familiarizing students with international standards, safety protocols, and operational workflows, the hub strengthens the link between academic preparation and industry expectations.

Together, the Immersive & Virtual Lab and PharmaPro Learning Hub support Ajman University’s focus on practice-driven education, reinforcing its commitment to modern learning models that prioritize skill development, employability, and sector relevance. The initiative responds directly to the growing need for graduates who can adapt to digital transformation in healthcare while meeting professional and regulatory requirements from day one.

Through continued investment in advanced learning infrastructure, Ajman University is expanding opportunities for students to engage in experiential education that supports national healthcare priorities and contributes to the development of a skilled, future-ready workforce.

About Ajman University

Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) is a non-profit institution committed to delivering world-class education and empowering future leaders. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, global engagement, and societal impact, AU continues to shape a diverse and inclusive learning environment that nurtures innovation and integrity.

Ajman University earned full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) in 2024, becoming the first private and non-profit university in the UAE and the Arab world to achieve this prestigious distinction. In the 2026 QS World University Rankings, AU ranks #440 globally, #12 in the Arab Region, and #6 in the UAE, with a global ranking of #241 for Employer Reputation and #3 in the UAE. AU also holds the #1 position in the UAE and #4 globally for the percentage of international students.

With a growing network of over 45,000 alumni across the world, AU continues to prepare graduates who are career-ready, globally aware, and committed to shaping a better future for their communities and beyond. For more information, please visit www.ajman.ac.ae