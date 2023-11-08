Ajman, United Arab Emirates : The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is delighted to announce the formalization of a significant memorandum of understanding with Hotelbeds, a prominent travel technology company renowned for its expertise in fostering relationships within the accommodation industry. This milestone agreement was solidified on the sidelines of the World Travel Market in London, held from November 6 to 8, 2023.

The primary objective of this memorandum is to leverage the distinct strengths of both organizations. The aim is to enrich and advance the tourism and hospitality sector in the Emirate of Ajman while promoting better alignment in hotel reservations and the marketing of the region's tourist attractions.

His Excellency H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his excitement regarding the memorandum, stating, "The signing of this agreement with Hotelbeds marks a pivotal moment for Ajman's tourism sector. Our shared vision for the future is perfectly aligned, and we are dedicated to enhancing our collaboration and creating a unified and effective approach to promoting tourism in Ajman."

Mr. Leo Moulinas, Chief Marketing Officer of Hotel Beds, reciprocated the enthusiasm, emphasizing, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Ajman Department of Tourism Development. This partnership will enable us to exchange advanced expertise, leverage cutting-edge technology, and provide mutual consulting services to achieve our common objectives. Together, we stand prepared to elevate the visitor experience and position Ajman as a prominent travel destination."

The agreement encompasses a wide array of collaborative efforts, encompassing knowledge exchange, adoption of innovative technologies, provision of consulting services, and participation in travel industry events such as workshops, exhibitions, and seminars.

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://ajman.travel/

Press Contacts

Salma Mubarak Thani

Ajman Tourism

Email : salma.mubarak@ajmantourism.ae

Hoda Ayache

The Idea Agency

Email : pr1@tia.ae

Web : www.tia.ae