Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Sewerage Private Company Limited (ASPCL) announced today its designation as a Great Place to Work® 2024-2025 – a milestone that demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to employee experience and work culture.

Considered a 'Gold Standard' in workplace Culture assessment, the prestigious award follows a rigorous assessment process, which includes an independent survey that measures employee perceptions.

Great Places to Work® offers the most respected workplace certification and lists, unparalleled data and benchmarking, and industry-leading research and insights, all supported by a wealth of resources and a thriving community.

In its first ever participation, ASPCL scored an overwhelming 97 percent in the Great Places to Work® Statements index, with majority of the 30 staff surveyed saying that the company was a great place to work for a variety of reasons, including equity, respect and fairness despite an employee’s background, factors that contribute to a conducive working environment.

The Top Great Places to Work® Statements from the employees that stood out were:

97% of the employees strongly believe that while taking everything into account, they would say ASPCL is a great place to work”

97% of the employees feel they were being treated fairly regardless of their race”

97% of the employees said that they were being treated fairly regardless of their gender and age”

97% percent of the employees believe that the facilities made available to them contribute to a good working environment”

This achievement, according to ASPCL, sets the bar high and demonstrates the UAE’s collective dedication to creating an exceptional workplace experience for its workforce.

“While this is a remarkable accomplishment, ASPCL remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous workplace improvement. Being designated as a great place to work reflects our ongoing commitment to building a workplace that make our employees and partners feel respected, valued and most importantly empowered to grow and reach their full potential,” said Elias Sfeir, general manager, ASPCL.

Over the past few years, ASPCL has been at the forefront of implementing a range of innovative employee experience and well-being initiatives that prioritize happiness and inclusivity. These ongoing initiatives are aimed at building a sustainable working culture, where ASPCL employees can be themselves, show their expertise, contribute and be part of something bigger. In the face of evolving employee needs, ASPCL’s refined work models provide its employees with the flexibility, motivation and inspiration needed to perform their duties diligently and with utmost loyalty and pride.

About Ajman Sewerage:

Ajman Sewerage (Private) Company Ltd is a partnership between the Government of Ajman, BESIX and Veolia, two international water treatment experts from the private sector. Ajman Sewerage collects wastewater, treats it and delivers treated water to the City of Ajman. The sewerage system has more than 300 km of sewer lines, 22 pumping stations and a wastewater treatment facility that handles 90 million litres per day. On a daily basis, more than 350,000 people who live and work in Ajman benefit from the sewerage system.

