Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is participating in the World Travel Market 2025 (WTM), taking place in London, United Kingdom, from November 4 to 6, 2025. The Department’s participation underscores its ongoing efforts to strengthen Ajman’s presence on the global tourism map and highlight the remarkable growth and transformation taking place across the emirate’s tourism sector.

Through its participation this year, the Department aims to showcase its ambitious vision to develop an integrated and sustainable tourism ecosystem that blends authenticity with modernity, driven by innovation and sustainability. The participation also seeks to highlight the emirate’s distinctive tourism assets and unique attractions while fostering stronger cooperation with key international partners and decision-makers across the tourism and travel sectors. This initiative reflects ADTD’s strategic focus on exploring new opportunities for collaboration and building long-term partnerships that attract more visitors to the emirate.

At the exhibition, ADTD’s stand will highlight a series of pioneering projects and initiatives recently launched by the Department. These include developing tourism infrastructure, promoting eco-tourism, preserving cultural and heritage sites, and showcasing Ajman’s pristine beaches and natural reserves — key attractions that continue to draw visitors from around the world.

Commenting on the participation, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said:“Our participation in the World Travel Market represents a strategic platform to highlight the remarkable transformation witnessed by Ajman’s tourism sector and to showcase our initiatives aimed at building a comprehensive tourism ecosystem based on innovation and sustainability, which enhances the emirate’s competitiveness on the global stage.”

He added:“We continue to focus on elevating the visitor experience through innovative projects and advanced services that reflect Ajman’s authentic character and meet the expectations of travelers seeking destinations that combine comfort, culture, and nature — ensuring an integrated tourism experience that meets the highest international standards.”

The delegation participating in the exhibition includes a distinguished group of representatives from the tourism and hospitality sectors, who aim to strengthen relations with their international counterparts and build new partnerships that open broader horizons for collaboration and investment within the tourism industry.

This year’s Ajman stand will also feature the participation of key entities and hotels representing the emirate, including Fairmont Ajman, Alzorah Beach Resort, Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon, Rida International, Bahi Ajman Palace, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, and Locanda.

Ajman continues to witness significant growth in European tourism in 2025, as hotels across the emirate have reported an increase in occupancy rates and room nights compared to previous years. This positive trend underscores Ajman’s success in establishing itself as a preferred destination for European travelers, driven by its diverse tourism experiences and world-class infrastructure.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development remains committed to driving the sustainable growth of the tourism sector through innovative tourism and cultural initiatives and events designed to enrich visitor experiences and reinforce Ajman’s position as a leading, year-round destination.

