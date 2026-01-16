Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman Bank has welcomed a new group of employees who have joined the organization as part of its ongoing Emiratization and talent development journey, reinforcing the Bank’s long-term commitment to building national capability and strengthening its people pipeline in line with institutional and national priorities.

Commenting on Ajman Bank’s approach to talent development, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Chief Executive Officer of Ajman Bank, said: “Developing national talent is a cornerstone of Ajman Bank’s long-term strategy and institutional resilience. Our focus on Emiratization reflects a deliberate approach to building capability, leadership depth, and continuity across the organization. By investing consistently in people and aligning development with our values and governance framework, we strengthen the Bank’s ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for the communities we serve”.

The new employees will participate in a week-long orientation and development programme delivered through ETHRAA, Ajman Bank’s established Emiratization and onboarding framework, in collaboration with the Emirates Finance Institute (EFI). The programme combines leadership-led engagement with structured learning across key banking disciplines, ensuring early alignment with the Bank’s culture, governance framework, and strategic direction as an Islamic financial institution operating within the UAE’s financial ecosystem.

Hend Ismail Al Ali, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ajman Bank, said: “ETHRAA represents a natural extension of Ajman Bank’s approach to building a sustainable Emiratization ecosystem; one that is grounded in empowering national talent and providing clear, structured pathways for professional development and growth. This reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to developing human capital and strengthening leadership readiness in line with the evolving requirements of the banking sector, while supporting the UAE’s broader objectives of building a knowledge-based economy driven by national capabilities”.

Designed to extend beyond traditional onboarding, the programme provides participants with direct exposure to Ajman Bank’s operating model, decision-making principles, and leadership expectations. This early immersion reinforces clarity, accountability, and a strong sense of institutional belonging from the outset.

The programme underscores Ajman Bank’s emphasis on leadership involvement as a cornerstone of talent development, with members of the Executive Committee actively participating as presenters to reinforce alignment, share institutional knowledge, and embed the values that define the Bank’s culture.

Through its flagship ETHRAA programme, Ajman Bank has established a clear pathway for UAE Nationals to progress into leadership roles, positioning the programme as a persistent catalyst within a broader talent ecosystem that integrates skills-based development, mentorship, and exposure to strategic functions.

This approach was recently recognized when Ajman Bank was awarded first place in the Medium-sized Entities category at the Nafis Awards, reflecting the Bank’s consistent efforts to position Emirati talent at the center of its growth and transformation journey.

