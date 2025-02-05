Ajman Bank has announced the reopening of its branch in Sharjah in Zawaya Walk, marking a significant milestone in the bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative banking environments. In moving the branch from Buhaira to Zawaya Walk, Ajman Bank took the opportunity to redesign the branch, transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility that aligns with the bank’s modern, technology-driven standards across all its branches.

The new Ajman Bank branch is strategically located in Zawaya Walk to serve the community in Sharjah, offering a comprehensive range of banking services with cutting-edge technology that promises a seamless, convenient banking experience. The branch’s redesign reflects Ajman Bank’s forward-thinking ethos and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers with efficiency and accessibility.

Commenting on the reopening, Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “We are delighted to welcome our customers back to our Sharjah branch now located in Zawaya Walk and enhanced with a modern, technology-savvy look that redefines the banking experience. Ajman Bank remains committed to providing our clients with top-tier financial solutions in an environment that reflects our dedication to innovation and customer convenience. The Ajman Bank Sharjah branch is a testament to our commitment to serve Sharjah’s residents with the highest standards of service.”

The Ajman Bank Sharjah branch is now fully operational and equipped with advanced systems and services to support the diverse financial needs of its customers. The branch’s sleek, modern design ensures that clients have access to Ajman Bank’s wide range of banking solutions in a setting that combines modern design with ease of use, underpinned by a dedicated team of professionals.

The Ajman Bank Sharjah branch in Zawaya Walk is open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm daily, Monday to Saturday, with Friday timings from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm.

