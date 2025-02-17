Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AJEX Logistics Services, the leading Middle East-based specialist in express distribution and shipping solutions, has announced its partnership with Omni Llama, the automation and self-service solutions specialist for the logistics, retail, and e-commerce sectors. Based on the agreement, AJEX intends to leverage the Omni Llama smart parcel locker network for its customers in Saudi Arabia, later this year.

"As the online shopping sector continues to boom in Saudi Arabia, at AJEX our latest agreement with Omni Llama represents our shared commitment to elevate the last-mile delivery experience in Saudi Arabia," said Mohamed Albayati, Group CEO AJEX Logistics Services. "With this new partnership in place, we look forward to extending AJEX customers the option of receiving their deliveries to the Omni Llama parcel locker network for added convenience in the near future."

With Omni Llama's existing network of over 400 lockers in 30 cities nationwide, users can collect and return their packages 24/7 at a locker of their choice, ensuring greater flexibility and convenience when it comes to collecting their deliveries. With plans to further expand its network in Saudi Arabia, Omni Llama intends to increase its number of parcel lockers to 1,000 by the end of 2025. This expansion is to include 10 new cities across the Kingdom, with the company's sights set on further growth throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) beyond 2025.

"In a reflection of the maturing Saudi Arabian e-commerce market, we are delighted at Omni Llama to announce a new agreement to extend our network of smart parcel lockers to AJEX customers across Saudi Arabia. Designed to empower businesses and provide consumers with added flexibility, convenience, and peace of mind when it comes to their deliveries, we look forward to working together with AJEX to transform last-mile delivery in the Kingdom," added Ahmad Abaza, CEO of Omni Llama.

This latest agreement underscores AJEX ongoing commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction by providing innovative and flexible delivery solutions. By integrating Omni Llama's extensive parcel locker network, AJEX endeavours to streamline the delivery process for a seamless and efficient experience that aligns with the evolving demands of the e-commerce landscape in Saudi Arabia.

About AJEX:

Founded in 2021, AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics & transportation expert. Specialized in Middle East E-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX is established in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. With a network of more than 50 facilities, 900 vehicles and 1,500 team members, AJEX offers a full suite of customer-centric solutions from express distribution, E-commerce solutions, road, ocean, airfreight, to warehousing, cold chain, and healthcare solutions. AJEX Logistics Services is backed by Ajlan & Bros Holding - Saudi Arabia's leading private investment conglomerate.