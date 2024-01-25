For providing sustainable marketing channels, the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, intending to enhance joint economic cooperation and exchange experiences and best innovative marketing practices.

MoU was signed by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, and Aziz Slaoui, Director General of the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, at the AJBWC’s headquarters.

MoU stipulated the provision of display spaces for the products of businesswomen in the Society's main branches as part of the “Rufof” initiative, cooperation in promoting the products through joint marketing campaigns, and the commitment of the businesswomen to display products that keep pace with the Society’s requirements and standards.

Dr. Amna confirmed that AJBWC spares no effort in providing tools that encourage the growth of the investments of its member business owners and those who hold a Bedayat license, noting that the Council gives special importance to the marketing aspect of women business owners’ projects by providing innovative and sustainable marketing channels in cooperation with its partners from concerned authorities.

She praised the pioneering marketing role of the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society and its continuous development, as well as the diversity of community events and initiatives that the Society constantly implements.

For his part, Aziz Slaoui stressed that the Ajman Markets Cooperative Society is keen to support women entrepreneurs through marketing their products, stressing the importance of the existing and effective cooperation between AJBWC and the Society, which will provide a marketing platform that enhances the competitiveness and quality of businesswomen’s products and their reach to the largest segment of society.