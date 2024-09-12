Nearly 800 million guests are managed by the network and consequently involved in the innovation initiatives.

The global airport alliance launches today a joint open innovation programme to foster collaboration with startups.

UAE, Dubai: In May 2021, Aena and Aeroporti di Roma signed a Memorandum of Understanding to create the Airports for Innovation (A4I) network to share technological initiatives and digital solutions that improve the guest experience as they pass through airports.

Athens International Airport, Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, Dallas Fort Worth Airport, Vancouver International Airport, Flughafen München, Dubai International (DXB), Oman Airports, and Narita Airport have subsequently joined the network on different dates. A4I has thus become a truly global network, bringing together ten of the world's leading airport groups.

A4I pursues three main objectives: to design innovative solutions to redefine and improve the passenger experience, to foster the adoption of technologies and joint solutions that make life easier for travellers as they pass through any airport in the network, and to propose and test effective models that could be standardised and adopted in the long term by the whole aviation community.

A4I now presents its first initiative: an open innovation programme to attract new innovative solutions. An open call has been launched today to receive applications with high technological or innovative value from the startup ecosystem.

The call is open to startups from anywhere in the world, as long as they were founded between January 1st, 2014 and December 31st, 2022 and have technologies and solutions that can add value to the network in any of the four challenges proposed:

Seamless Travel Experience. The A4I network within the scope of "Seamless Travel Experience" challenge is looking for innovative solutions to enhance the overall journey for passengers by leveraging digital technologies and cutting-edge services. It involves creating a travel experience that is frictionless, efficient, and highly customer-centric, from booking a flight to arriving at the final destination. Sustainable Aviation. The “Sustainable Aviation” challenge focuses on finding solutions that make airports more sustainable and lessen their impact on the environment. With this challenge, A4I seeks to promote solutions to make airports ready for the transition to Net Zero aviation. Smart Luggage Revolution. The “Smart Luggage Revolution” challenge focuses on the reimagination and innovation of luggage integration into the travel journey. This challenge involves the development of luggage solutions that go beyond technological advancements, aiming to improve convenience, security, and sustainability for travelers. AI-Powered Airports. The “AI-Powered Airports” challenge aims to find Artificial Intelligence applications to enhance operational efficiency, passenger experience, and overall aviation management.

The selected startups will have the opportunity to develop a pilot test of their solution in a real airport environment and increase their international dimension: they will have to validate their solution with at least two of the network's airport operators.

Interested startups should submit their proposals through the official A4I website:

www.airportsforinnovation.com.