Amman: Airport International Group has announced the introduction of four state-of-the-art cleaning robots at Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), in collaboration with MENA Facilities Management. This initiative represents a significant advancement in cleaning processes, resource allocation and overall efficiency, highlighting Airport International Group's commitment to technology adoption and maintaining a clean and hygienic environment for passengers, employees and visitors.

This step is part of a comprehensive facility cleaning service transformation initiated in October of last year with MENA Facilities Management, a joint venture between Elegancia Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C and Total Care Facilities Management. This strategic partnership includes janitorial and custodial services for all Terminal Building areas, high-altitude cleaning, terminal sanitization and waste segregation.

Additionally, the partnership will leverage real-time data collection and analysis to streamline cleaning operations in response to passenger traffic patterns and evolving needs. This technology-centric approach allows cleaning staff to address high-traffic areas proactively and ensure a consistently pristine environment.

“We constantly strive to provide our passengers, employees and visitors with exceptional facilities for a truly comfortable experience while at QAIA. With MENA Facilities Management, we are dedicated to enhancing our airport journey, setting new benchmarks for cleanliness and comfort, while underscoring our unyielding pursuit of a welcoming atmosphere where passengers feel at home,” stated Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

Aboud Abu Gharbieh, CEO of MENA Facilities Management valued the partnership with Airport Inetrnational Group and added,” We are thrilled to our latest contribution to Queen Alia International Airport through the provision of four state-of-the-art high-tech cleaning robots. This collaboration reflects our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in one of the region’s most important aviation hubs. Our goal is to support the airport’s ongoing efforts to provide a safe and welcoming environment for travelers, and we look forward to working together to achieve this vision.”

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. These include Groupe ADP (51%), Meridiam Eastern Europe Investments (32%), Mena Airport Holding Ltd. (12.25%) and Edgo Investment Holdings Ltd. (4.75%). In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for eight years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (renewed until January 2025). Moreover, in 2024, QAIA attained a 4-Star Airport Rating following its first-ever participation in the SKYTRAX World Airport Audit, signifying that staff service or product standards meet a good quality level.

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

About Elegancia facilities management

Elegancia facilities management is a leading integrated facilities management service provider in Qatar, with a dedicated team of over 5,000 professionals, who have worked on over 250 projects in the country. The company invests heavily in utilizing innovative approaches and high-technology equipment to achieve and maintain the highest quality standards in all the services we provide to our clients.

Elegancia facilities management is accredited by SGS for ISO Facility Management System Standards and is a member of the Institute of Asset Management.

With a Grade A Classification and years of industry experience delivering across multiple market sectors, the company is expanding its services in the region to Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

