Saudi leasing company AviLease is close to placing an order for 10 Airbus A350F freighters and 30 A320neo-family passenger planes, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The final deal, fine-tuning expectations of an Airbus order for the fast-growing lessor reported by Reuters in late May, may be announced at the Paris Air show next week, the sources said.

Airbus declined to comment, while a representative for AviLease did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

