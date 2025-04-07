Dubai, UAE: AirRetailer Travel Technology LLC today launched AirBooking.com, a next-generation, AI-powered Corporate Travel and Expense Management platform designed to revolutionize the business travel industry. By integrating seamlessly with the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG), AirBooking.com sets a new standard for automated corporate travel management, offering a cutting-edge solution for Travel Management Companies (TMCs), Corporate clients, and Airlines.

AI-Powered Corporate Travel Solutions for the Modern Business

AirBooking.com combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with powerful travel content and automated expense management, providing an end-to-end corporate travel solution. This platform allows businesses to automate and optimize their travel and expense processes, ensuring cost savings, policy compliance, and superior traveler experiences.

The AI-driven platform offers dynamic pricing, real-time travel policy enforcement, and automated reconciliation of travel expenses, providing a seamless experience for both businesses and travelers. Key AI features include:

Intelligent Travel Recommendations: AI personalizes the travel booking experience by suggesting the best options based on company policy, travel preferences, and past behavior.

Dynamic Pricing Engine: Offers real-time adjustments to travel costs, ensuring that businesses always get the best value for their travel spend.

24/7 AI Concierge: Provides around-the-clock assistance, ensuring that travelers’ needs are met at every stage of their journey.

Automated Expense Management: Automatically categorizes and processes travel expenses, reducing manual work and improving accuracy.

IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Integration

AirBooking.com’s integration with IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) enhances its platform by enabling streamlined payment solutions and seamless financial transactions. The partnership ensures multi-currency support, dynamic FX capabilities, a wide range of payment options including Industry Settlement Solutions, payment cost optimization and automated payment reconciliation, creating a frictionless payment process for businesses and customized payment experience based on the merchant’s requirements.

Frederic Leger, SVP Commercial Products and Services at IATA, states: “This integration enhances payment orchestration across the travel ecosystem. By combining IFG’s robust global payment infrastructure with AirBooking.com’s AI-powered travel platform, we enable a seamless payment experience that accelerates the industry's transition to modern airline retailing.”

Connecting Airlines, TMCs, and Corporates with Comprehensive Content Integration

AirBooking.com is built to support Travel Management Companies (TMCs), Corporates, and Airlines by offering a unified solution that integrates content from multiple sources:

Full NDC and GDS Integration: The platform connects to airlines via New Distribution Capability (NDC) for real-time availability and personalized offers, alongside traditional GDS for global inventory access. This creates an ecosystem where travel content from full-service carriers (FSCs), low-cost carriers (LCCs), and aggregators is accessible in one place.

AI-Powered Fare Prediction and Policy Compliance: AirBooking’s AI predicts future fares and ensures that travel bookings align with corporate policies, enabling businesses to monitor and manage travel spending in real time.

Advanced Expense Management and Seamless Payment Solutions

AirBooking.com takes expense management to the next level with AI-powered automation, offering:

Intelligent Receipt Processing: AI scans and processes receipts, categorizing expenses and ensuring adherence to company policies.

Real-Time Spend Tracking: Travelers and managers can track expenses as they occur, ensuring that budgets are maintained and no unexpected costs arise.

Automated Expense Reconciliation: The platform integrates corporate card data for automatic reconciliation, reducing administrative effort and accelerating reporting cycles.

Flexible Payment Solutions: The integration with IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) supports a wide range of payment methods, including cards, digital wallets, and mobile payments, with PCI DSS Level 1 security and support for 3DS and SCA compliance.

Tailored Solutions for Every Business Need

AirBooking.com offers flexible implementation options to cater to different business structures and needs:

Direct Corporate Booking Platform: For businesses managing their travel and expenses in-house.

TMC Multi-Client Management: Tailored for travel agencies managing bookings for multiple corporate clients.

Corporate Direct Access: Provides corporations with direct access to the platform for greater control over bookings and expenses.

Customizable White-Label Solutions: Brands can implement AirBooking.com’s technology under their own label, offering personalized travel solutions.

Leading the Charge in Modern Airline Retailing

Aligned with the Modern Airline Retailing vision, AirBooking.com enables businesses to embrace the future of travel by offering dynamic and personalized bundles. The platform supports the full transition to Offers and Orders, ensuring that airlines, TMCs, and corporates can work together seamlessly, with a unified view of the traveler’s journey.

“AirBooking.com is at the forefront of transforming the corporate travel experience,” says Kavitha Jagannathan, Chief Product Officer at AirRetailer. “Our platform is built from the ground up with modern retailing principles, seamlessly blending artificial intelligence, dynamic pricing, and real-time policy enforcement.

By automating everything from booking to expense reconciliation, we empower companies to reduce travel spend by up to 15%, streamline operational workflows, and ensure 100% compliance with corporate travel policies. It’s not just about savings—it’s about giving travel managers and employees a smarter, faster, and more personalized experience.”

Trust in Innovation and Security

AirBooking.com’s commitment to excellence is reinforced through its extensive certifications, including IATA ARMI 21.3, IFG Community Partnership, GDPR compliance, and PCI DSS Level 1 certification. These standards ensure the platform meets the highest levels of security, operational efficiency, and data protection.

About AirBooking.com

AirBooking.com, developed by AirRetailer Travel Technology LLC based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is an advanced corporate travel and expense management platform designed to serve Corporates, TMCs, and Airlines globally. Airbooking.com

By combining AI technology with the IATA Financial Gateway (IFG), it sets new standards in business travel, offering a comprehensive, seamless, and efficient solution that caters to the diverse needs of the modern corporate traveler.

For more information about AirBooking.com and its integrated solutions, visit www.airbooking.com or contact media@airbooking.com.