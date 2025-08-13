Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its outstanding financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, marking its first earnings release since becoming a publicly listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). Total Loans during 1H25 issued reached EGP 8.9 billion, up 60% Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y), with gross revenue for the period reaching EGP 2.6 billion, up 94% Y-o-Y, while net income surged to EGP 341 million, reflecting a 64% increase versus the same period last year. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) during 1H25 stood at EGP 10.6 billion, an 80% rise from 1H24, driven by a 133% increase in transactions to 3.6 million, bringing its GMV Business-to-Date (BTD) to EGP 46 billion from 11.9 million transactions BTD. Valu’s market share increased to 25%, underscoring its position as Egypt’s leading lifestyle-enabling fintech platform.

For the second quarter of 2025, Valu maintained its strong trajectory, recording EGP 1.52 billion in gross revenue, up 96% Y-o-Y, and EGP 217 million in net income, a 121% increase compared to 2Q24. GMV for the quarter stood at EGP 5.21 billion, while transactions reached 1.89 million, reflecting continued operational scale and customer engagement.

“Valu’s first earnings release as a listed company marks a pivotal moment in our journey,” said Valu CEO Walid Hassouna. “We have transitioned from a disruptive startup to a publicly listed company with a proven track record of profitability and strong performance in the first half of 2025, a milestone that cements our evolution. These results reflect the resilience of our business and the effectiveness of our product development strategy from the rapid adoption of our prepaid card to the scalable expansion of our auto-loan offering, Shift. We’ve broadened our customer base, increased repeat usage, and maintained portfolio quality while scaling rapidly. The Amazon transaction, through which Amazon acquired a direct stake in Valu and our EGX listing, has unlocked new strategic levers to accelerate progress, deepen our funding base, and extend our regional footprint, with Jordan marking our first MENA entry beyond Egypt.”

Valu’s operational performance was underpinned by its diversified product suite and disciplined execution. The company’s prepaid card, launched over a year ago, has rapidly gained traction, with transaction spending more than tripling Y-o-Y and average daily expenditure reaching EGP 10.6 million in 2Q25. The Shift auto loan product also contributed significantly to GMV growth, reflecting rising demand for large-ticket financing solutions. Customer engagement remained strong, with activated customers reaching 831 thousand and repeat customer rates increasing by 24% Y-o-Y.

“We are building a regional fintech champion, created to support financial inclusion, powered by technology, and designed to answer the evolving needs of millions of customers. Our results reflect our model's strength, our team's agility in meeting market needs, and the trust of our stakeholders, which has kept them loyal to us. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our footprint, enhancing our product offering, and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders and the communities we serve,” added Hassouna.

The company also achieved key strategic milestones during the period. In March, Valu received approval for its Fintech Operating License from the Financial Regulatory Authority, enabling fully digital onboarding. In July, Valu secured initial approval from the Central Bank of Jordan to launch operations, marking the beginning of its regional expansion.

Valu’s funding base remains robust, with EGP 10 billion in authorized credit limits and EGP 16 billion in completed securitizations to date. The company’s fourth securitization program, valued at EGP 10 billion and backed by an EGP 13 billion portfolio, received FRA approval in July, further enhancing its financial flexibility.

Valu (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Valu is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu's growth journey and dynamic business model. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space through Valu Invest, Sha2labaz, and Ulter. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients' payment needs.

