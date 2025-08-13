e&’s Monitoring-as-a-Service offers UAE businesses real-time infrastructure visibility and resilienceDubai – e& has launched Monitoring-as-a-Service (MaaS), a groundbreaking solution set to redefine infrastructure monitoring in the UAE. By enabling a new level of operational visibility and proactive management, MaaS empowers businesses across industries to ensure seamless, uninterrupted operations and greater control over their network environments.

Hamad AlMarzooqi, Senior Vice President of Presales & Business Operations, e& UAE, said: “e& has taken deliberate steps to build the capabilities required to lead the Managed Services space in the UAE. This journey has spanned every dimension necessary to deliver a benchmark MSP model for our customers. We have made substantial investments in both talent and technology to develop a robust portfolio of services across multiple domains, including the rapidly expanding Monitoring-as-a-Service. Our commitment remains clear: to provide intelligent, future-ready solutions that evolve in step with our customers’ needs.”

Monitoring-as-a-Service significantly enhances customers' ability to ensure business continuity by providing complete observability over their infrastructure environments. The service is managed end-to-end by e&’s experienced technical teams, who ensure clear, real-time visibility into infrastructure health. This enables clients to detect issues early, make informed decisions about resource allocation, and sustain reliable operations across their environments.

Organisations across the UAE can now access a fully managed monitoring solution built to reflect the specific demands of their industry. What distinguishes this MaaS offering is its flexible, modular approach, delivered through targeted partnerships that align with the needs of different sectors. This ensures each client benefits from a solution that is both comprehensive and contextually relevant to their operations.

The launch of Monitoring-as-a-Service reflects e&’s commitment to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions that strengthen operational resilience. By helping organisations maintain continuity, reduce risk, and gain deeper infrastructure insights, MaaS supports businesses across the UAE in navigating complexity with confidence.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.

