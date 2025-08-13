Cairo: Mountain View continues to reinforce its position as a leading real estate developer in the Egyptian market, announcing exceptional sales of EGP 65 billion in H1 of 2025, including EGP 45 billion in Q2 alone. This milestone reflects the strong and growing demand for the company’s developments, underscoring the sustained confidence of its customers and its vision to deliver fully integrated, premium communities.

This outstanding performance is driven by robust year-over-year growth. In the first half of 2024, the company achieved sales of approximately EGP 37.9 billion, representing a 71.5% increase year-over-year, a testament to Mountain View’s successful expansion strategy, its ability to sustain growth, and its role in generating long-term value in Egypt’s real estate market. These results reaffirm investor confidence in the company as one of the country’s top developers.

In line with its ambitious strategic vision, Mountain View is continuing construction across its various projects, with an allocation of EGP 18 billion for construction works in 2025. This investment reflects the company’s commitment to translating plans into tangible achievements built to the highest standards of quality and precision. In the first half of the year, Mountain View successfully delivered 2,000 residential units across multiple projects, further demonstrating its execution capabilities.

The company’s record-breaking sales also fueled major successes in its flagship projects. Plage in the North Coast achieved over EGP 7 billion in sales within a short period, setting a new benchmark in Egypt’s premium coastal market. Meanwhile, LVLS project recorded EGP 2.5 billion in sales within just 24 hours of its launch, underscoring the extraordinary market appetite for Mountain View’s new developments.

“We are building a model for sustainable growth founded on mutual trust with our customers and partners, and on creating real value with lasting impact,” remarked Eng. Wael Ezz, Co-CEO of Mountain View. “Achieving record sales of EGP 65 billion in the first half of 2025 is a testament to our market leadership, our ability to turn our vision into tangible achievements, and our capacity for continuous growth. We remain committed to expanding our investments, developing innovative and integrated communities that fulfill the aspirations of current and future generations, and contributing to the strength of Egypt’s national economy, cementing our role as a strategic partner and key driver of urban development in the country.”

For his part, Eng. Wael Lotfy, Co-CEO of Mountain View, added, “These exceptional results are clear proof of the success of our vision and expansion strategy, and of our ability to deliver genuine value to the market. Today, Mountain View is not only reshaping the real estate sector, but also playing an active role in driving Egypt’s economy forward, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, attracting major investments, and boosting Egypt’s real estate export sector with world-class projects both inside and outside the country.”

Over the past two decades, Mountain View has developed more than 20 diverse projects in strategic locations across East and West Cairo and along the Red Sea and Mediterranean coasts. This track record has reinforced its reputation as a trusted, leading developer in the eyes of customers, investors, and the market, as reflected in its record-breaking sales in H1 2025. Led by a team of expert professionals, the company operates with a forward-looking vision that extends beyond the local market to the wider region.

In 2024, Mountain View launched its Saudi operations in partnership with leading developers in the Kingdom, marking a significant step toward regional leadership and delivering added value to new markets.

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over more than 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed more than 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, led by a team of experts and outstanding calibers. As part of its strategy to spread the concept of the Science of Happiness and Innovation, Mountain View is constantly working to apply this approach beyond the Egyptian market. In 2024, the company launched Mountain View KSA in cooperation with leading real estate developers in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its ambitious expansion vision. The company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse", the first place dedicated to community happiness, which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.