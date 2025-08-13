Dubai — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has been granted the DIFC Innovation License by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in line with its expansion strategy across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The DIFC Innovation License provides companies access to one of the region’s most progressive financial hubs, enabling Bitget to operate within a supportive framework that encourages responsible fintech innovation. As part of the DIFC Innovation Hub, Bitget now joins a dynamic ecosystem of over 700 fintech and blockchain firms, positioning itself at the forefront of digital asset adoption in the UAE and beyond.

The license will enable Bitget to collaborate with regional partners, develop localized solutions, and explore talent and infrastructure opportunities both in Dubai and across the MENA landscape. It also allows the company to deepen market research and product testing for both retail and institutional audiences, setting the foundation for its potential full regulatory licensing under the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai in the future.

The move comes amid a surge in digital asset interest across the MENA region. In 2025, MENA continues to rank among the fastest-growing crypto markets, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia leading adoption. Dubai has emerged as a key blockchain hub, driven by progressive regulation and rising investor activity. Bitget’s presence in DIFC places it at the center of this momentum, close to policymakers, venture capital, and strategic partners.

“This license is a part of Bitget’s long-term strategy to localize operations and become part of MENA’s growing financial infra,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “The region's stance on Web3 makes it a natural base for our regional activities. Through DIFC, Bitget aims to build further trust with users and partners in the Middle East.”

The license aligns with Bitget’s broader efforts to expand its global compliance footprint. Over the past year, the exchange has secured licenses and registrations in several jurisdictions, including El Salvador, Argentina and Lithuania, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Georgia (Tbilisi Free Zone) and Poland, while actively working with local regulators across the Latin America and Southeast Asia regions. Establishing a strong ground in Dubai signals the company’s intent to build deeper institutional relationships and offer crypto products that meet local preferences and legal standards.

As Bitget continues to scale its presence in the UAE, the DIFC license allows it to test and refine products such as AI-driven trading bots, localized fiat onramps, and crypto payment integrations all within a structured sandbox environment. Whilst the DIFC Innovation License is not a virtual asset license but a commercial license only, it facilitates closer collaboration with other Web3 startups and technology providers operating within the DIFC ecosystem.

With MENA projected to see accelerated growth in crypto transactions, remittances and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), Bitget’s strategic entry into the DIFC community signals confidence in the region’s long-term relevance to the digital asset economy.

The company will continue to evaluate licensing options under the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai and with other regional authorities as part of its multi-tiered compliance and licensing strategy. The DIFC Innovation License, meanwhile, strengthens Bitget’s visibility and legitimacy in the Gulf, creating a launchpad for regional partnerships, educational initiatives and regulatory dialogue.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.