Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has rolled out its monthly ‘PayDay Sale’, offering special fares across its domestic and international network.

In the Gulf sector, travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage fare) starting from AED323, OMR22.8, BHD47, QAR468, KWD28 and SAR286. Flight bookings at these special fares can be made on the airline’s award-winning website, www.airindiaexpress.com, mobile app and on all major booking channels till 1st March 2026.

The special fares are valid for domestic and international travel from 3rd March to 8th October 2026.

Country-wise lowest fares Country Currency Sector LITE FARE* VALUE FARE UAE AED SHJ-STV 323 355 OMAN OMR MCT-BOM 22.8 23.2 BAHRAIN BHD BAH-CCJ 47 48 QATAR QAR DOH-COK 468 500 KUWAIT KWD KWI-BLR 28 30 SAUDI ARABIA SAR DMM-DEL 286 313

Fares subject to availability

The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made using net banking on both its website and mobile app. Additionally, guests booking Flex fares on the website or mobile app can also avail Zero Convenience Fees. Flex Fare offers free date changes up to three days prior to departure, a 20 kg baggage allowance on domestic flights and 35 kg on international flights, as well as a prime seat and lite bite.

The airline's website offers fab deals for loyalty members, including 25% off Business Class fares with best-in-class legroom, complimentary ‘Gourmair’ hot Meals, extra check-in baggage allowance and ‘Xpress Ahead’ priority services. Members of the Tata NeuPass rewards programme can also enjoy an additional discount of upto ₹300 on flight bookings made on the airline’s own website and mobile app. Business Class seats are available on over 40 brand new Boeing 737- 8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion. Logged-in members also enjoy upto 30% off ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, standard and prime seat selection, Xpress Ahead priority services, 10 kg Xcess Check-In Baggage, 3 kg Xtra Carry-On Baggage, and earn upto 8% NeuCoins on every purchase.

Air India Express has recently received the prestigious Domestic Connectivity Award constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in collaboration with FICCI and the Airports Authority of India at Wings India, India’s premier Civil Aviation event. The airline has been selected by the distinguished jury for enhancing guest experience, growing connectivity, delivering superior services, leveraging digital and technology, driving sustainability, and innovation.

The airline also extends special offers including discounted fares and benefits on its website and mobile app for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces and their dependents, ensuring a wide range of benefits for flyers. For added convenience, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans.

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits and seamless digital journeys - Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality, helping guests travel their way and feel at home wherever they go.

