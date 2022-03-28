Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has been awarded the ‘Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier 2022’ rating by APEX - The Airline Passenger Experience Association.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ is the first rating programme in the world to score airlines entirely based on certified passenger feedback. As part of this, airlines are segregated in four categories; Global Airlines; Major Airlines; Regional Airlines and Low-Cost Carriers. Air Arabia was honored during the APEX/IFSA Awards Ceremony at APEX/IFSA EXPO that took place in California, USA.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "The ‘Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier 2022’ by APEX is a testament to the confidence and trust of our customers. It underlines our customer-centric approach as we are devoted to providing our customers with an affordable and value-added products and services to promote traveling and enabling people to explore more destinations.”

Air Arabia was awarded amongst the world’s leading on-time performance airlines and operates a modern fleet of 58 new A320 and A321 neo-LR aircrafts, offering customers a value-added onboard experience starting with its most generous seat pitch compared to any economy-class legroom, and its onboard “SkyCafe” menu that offers a wide selection of snacks and meals at affordable prices and a free inflight streaming entertainment system featuring a wide selection of movies & TV series as well as music, audio books and games. Besides, Air Arabia offers “Air Rewards” an innovative and generous loyalty program through which passengers can earn, transfer, and spend points.

Over the past year, APEX certified nearly one million flights rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world. The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ stands as the only airline rating programme based solely on independently verified passenger feedback.

