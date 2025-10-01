Cairo, Egypt – Absolute Hotel Services Middle East & Africa (AHS MEA) is proud to announce the signing of a landmark hotel and branded residences management agreement with EGYGAB Developments for its lifestyle resort project Masaya, located in Sidi Abdelrahman on Egypt’s North Coast. The agreement introduces U Hotels, one of AHS’s signature lifestyle brands, to one of the region’s fastest growing resort destinations.

The agreement includes the operation and management of a 108-key hotel, 82 branded residences, and 7 branded luxury villas. This positions U Masaya as a fully integrated resort on the North Coast to be managed entirely under the U Hotels brand.

“Partnering with EGYGAB on the Masaya project is a key milestone in our regional expansion strategy and reflects our confidence in Egypt as a priority market,” said Kevork Deldelian, CEO of AHS MEA. “The North Coast is emerging as one of the most promising resort corridors in the region, and Masaya, through its vision and strategic location, represents the ideal fit for our U Hotels brand.”

Eng. Mohamed Gaballah, Chairman of EGYGAB Developments, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership: “This partnership marks a new chapter for Masaya, positioning it as the first fully integrated resort on Egypt’s North Coast managed under an international five-star brand. It aligns with our vision to maximize value for our clients and directly supports Egypt’s 2030 tourism strategy by expanding high-quality hotel offerings in high-potential destinations.”

Developed by EGYGAB, the 30-acre Masaya project is 80% complete and designed to offer a nature-inspired living experience. The master plan ensures that nearly every unit benefits from uninterrupted sea views.

This collaboration also reflects a shared vision between both companies to create elevated living experiences that combine hospitality, sustainability, and community, with both parties exploring further opportunities across Egypt.

This announcement further solidifies AHS's global footprint and cementing its role as a trusted hospitality partner.

About Absolute Hotel Services (AHS) MEA: AHS MEA is the regional subsidiary of Bangkok-based Absolute Hotel Services, one of Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality groups, with an expanding portfolio across the Middle East and Africa.

About EGYGAB Developments: EGYGAB is one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers with over 45 years of experience and a focus on innovation and design.

*Source: AETOSWire

