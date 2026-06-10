Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, received a delegation from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) at Empower’s headquarters in Dubai.

The ASHRAE (Falcon Chapter) delegation included Mr. William F. McQuade, ASHRAE President, Dr. Ahmed Alaá El Din, Past ASHRAE RAL DRC, Mr. Abdallah Mahmoud, ASHRAE RAL GA RVC, Mr. Osama Khayata, ASHRAE Falcon President-Elect, and Mr. Hassan Younes, ASHRAE Falcon Technical Committee Chair.

The meeting reviewed the latest updates on joint initiatives between the two parties, most notably the development of a global district cooling standard, currently being prepared by ASHRAE to share best practices and enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the vital district cooling sector.

The delegation also reviewed the progress of the research project to advance the next generation of district cooling system, noting that the draft work statement has been shared with Empower for technical review and feedback. This step aims to enrich the project outcomes by leveraging Empower’s advanced expertise in the district cooling industry.

In addition, the discussions highlighted the growing role of district cooling systems in supporting data centers, in light of the rapid global expansion of digital infrastructure and the increasing need for energy efficiency. Both parties explored opportunities to leverage Empower’s advanced infrastructure to deliver highly efficient cooling solutions that enhance operational performance while contributing to carbon emission reduction.

The two sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination and communication in the coming phase to follow up on developments related to the standard and the research project, thereby strengthening collaboration and supporting efforts to advance more sustainable and efficient services.

His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, said: “This visit reflects the strength of the professional relationship and strategic partnership between Empower and ASHRAE. It also underscores the importance of joint efforts in developing innovative technologies and solutions that enhance energy efficiency and sustainability. We believe that the exchange of expertise and knowledge with leading global institutions is a key pillar in advancing innovation and development in the district cooling sector, in support of global efforts to build sustainable cities.”

He added: “The United Arab Emirates today occupies a leading position on the global sustainability map, driven by its forward-looking vision and strategic investments in smart infrastructure and environmentally friendly solutions. Empower is proud to be one of the national entities contributing to translating this vision into tangible projects and achievements in the energy and district cooling sector. Through our partnerships with prestigious international organizations such as ASHRAE, we continue to develop global standards and practices that enhance energy efficiency and support carbon reduction efforts, further reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and sustainability.”