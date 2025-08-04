Muscat: In a clear demonstration of market confidence and strategic momentum, ahlibank has successfully concluded its rights issue, which was oversubscribed. The offering comprised of around 357 million shares at a price of 142 Baiza per share (including 2 baisa issue expense per share), attracting robust participation from shareholders and strong interest across the investment community. This outcome reflects the strength of ahlibank’s positioning and amplifies its readiness to capitalize on emerging opportunities with greater agility and scale.

This landmark completion of ahlibank’s rights issue marks a critical milestone, reinforcing the bank’s capital position and affirming strong shareholder confidence in its long-term growth agenda. This outcome reflects a clear endorsement of ahlibank’s disciplined strategy to accelerate transformation, enhance operational agility, and strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive banking landscape. More than a financial transaction, this initiative deepens alignment between shareholders and the bank’s strategic vision – ensuring ahlibank remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable value, drive performance-led growth, and navigate future opportunities with resilience and precision.

The rights issue forms part of a broader capital optimization initiative designed to enhance the bank’s financial flexibility and underpin its next stage of evolution. The funds raised will be directed toward executing core strategic initiatives while also enabling greater lending capacity to fuel business activity. These efforts will contribute to bolstering capital adequacy ratios, strengthening market resilience, and supporting the bank’s objective of delivering superior value across its stakeholder ecosystem.

This successful issuance not only reinforces confidence in ahlibank’s governance and institutional strength but also highlights the bank’s progressive strategy. As the operating environment continues to evolve, ahlibank remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable growth, disciplined execution, and market leadership. With an enhanced capital structure and a future-oriented approach, the bank is well-equipped to accelerate its performance trajectory and seize value-accretive opportunities across the Sultanate of Oman.