Muscat: In line with its commitment to developing national talent, and empowering youth to embark on successful careers in the banking sector, ahlibank participated in the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Career Fair 2026. Held from 13 to 15 April 2026, the event welcomed students and graduates to explore a wide range of career opportunities. Through its participation, ahlibank offered valuable insights into the diverse growth and development pathways available within the bank.

ahlibank’s participation in the widely attended Career Fair underscores its commitment to attracting top talent from a pool of qualified graduates, while providing meaningful career opportunities and robust skills development initiatives for young Omanis entering the workforce. The bank highlighted its dynamic work environment, which prioritizes continuous professional growth, alongside its strong vision to nurture ambitious young individuals who will shape the future of the banking and financial sector as capable leaders.

Through its active participation in youth-focused platforms, ahlibank aims to engage meaningfully with young individuals and support their journey toward professional success. The bank is committed to fostering innovation and creativity, unlocking potential, refining skills, and equipping emerging talent with the tools and opportunities needed to accelerate their career growth. By contributing to platforms that empower national talent, ahlibank reinforces its role in advancing the Sultanate’s broader socio-economic development, in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

ahlibank adopts a multi-faceted approach to workforce development, offering comprehensive training and development programs that equip young talent for success. Flagship initiatives such as HIMAM, IGeneration, and the Business Graduates Program are specifically designed to prepare youth for rewarding and impactful careers in the banking sector.

Nurturing young talent and empowering job seekers remain central to ahlibank’s commitment to driving national economic growth. Beyond offering opportunities for career development and excellence, the bank fosters a supportive work environment that emphasizes motivation, mentorship, collaboration, and work-life balance, ensuring young professionals receive the guidance they need during the formative stages of their careers. The bank’s participation in the SQU Career Fair highlights its steadfast dedication to shaping a more dynamic, skilled, and prosperous national workforce.