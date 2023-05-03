Muscat: Committed to enhance customer experiences, while underscoring its intent to inculcate a savings culture, ahlibank continues its attractive 10% cash reward on salary transfers. As part of this rewarding promotion, customers who transfer their salary to ahlibank will receive an immediate one-time cash reward of 10% of their monthly salary, with a maximum cash reward amount capped at RO 500.

The offer, open to both Omanis and expatriates, is structured to infuse a note of positivity while transferring salaries for the first time to ahlibank. All customers who transfer their monthly salary to the Bank with an amount of RO 1,000 or above are eligible for this reward offer.

Mr. Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, said, “This cash reward promotion is an extension of our gratitude to our customers who value our services and trust our products. We want our new salary transfer customers to experience the sense of gratification that is embedded in our scheme; we want each one of our customers to feel inspired to save and grow their money with our Bank. We are ready and excited to welcome all new salary transfer customers with this irresistible offer.”

Pointing out that the promotion will continue until further notice, he added that the Bank intends to forge positive relations with new customers, while strengthening its ties with the existing ones. “It is important to note here that this scheme is an example of our leadership in implementing innovative products and services that are designed to enhance our customers banking experiences. We have our fingers on the pulse of our customers and are open to their feedback, which is how we devise our new campaigns and offers. We will continue to initiate more such rewarding schemes throughout this year,” he stated.

As the number of new entrants to the labor market increases, ahlibank, looks to provide the best services that enhance its preferred status. This scheme is an effective step that reflects the Bank's contribution to supporting the financial stability efforts of beneficiaries, thereby enhancing the economic and social level for individuals and society at large.

ahlibank is keen to invest in high-efficiency banking solutions using the latest innovations to support its customers' goals and elevate its position in the market. The Bank has earned a reputation for enabling its customers to benefit from the best services and products and to provide more easy and secured banking solutions.

