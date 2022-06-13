Muscat: Following its Positive performance in the first quarter of 2022, ahlibank recently held a branch managers meeting to review the performances of each branch and its role in furthering the bank’s customer-centric philosophy to enhance financial experiences.

The meeting, which was attended by the Bank’s Management, included discussions on the robust retail performance for the last four months and an overview of the strategy for the next six months. Moreover, crucial among the presentations was the update on the bank’s digital roadmap that enhances its commitment to being at the forefront of the fintech era and improves upon its customer service offerings that make ahlibank among the most preferred financial institutions in the country.

Offering an insight into the meeting, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, ahlibank, said, “The success of Q1 has been a remarkable achievement for ahlibank. However, this does not permit us to become complacent. Being continuously aware of our loyal customers' loyalty bestowed upon us, we don't rest on our laurels. ahlibank is committed to consistent growth and this can only be achieved through discussions, deliberations, and continuous innovation. Our growth trajectory, among other things, is due to our customers who have been the key drivers for all our products and policies. We owe it to them to ensure that their experiences are bespoke and seamless. Our dedicated teams across ahlibank branches continue to listen to feedback and endeavor to create better solutions and services that cater to a better tomorrow for everyone.”

The meeting also saw interactive discussions on various key topics such as the operational needs of the branches taking feedback into account and creating conducive environment required to improve upon process and operation management. Other topics included change management, business development, programmes to support SMEs, sales and marketing strategies, and performances of the bank’s premium banking and wealth management services.

Ever since its inception, ahlibank is committed to enhancing customer satisfaction with a comprehensive suite of services, use of modern technology, and innovative solutions across its branches in Oman. All its product offerings and account types are aimed at inculcating a culture of savings and developing financial stability. In line with its vision of being a vibrant and innovative centre of banking, the Bank offers top-class retail, commercial, and investment banking solutions and is well-known for its customer-centricity. Additionally, the digitisation of procedures and the highly focused team offers a range of advisors and specialist services, which makes it one of the preferred Banks in the Sultanate.