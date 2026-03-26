FY 2025 Key Highlights

The Group’s diversified portfolio and healthy balance sheet continued to provide resilience amid evolving global market conditions.

Revenue increased 12.5% to $5.1 billion.

EBIT rose 37.8% to $557 million.

Net profit reached $240 million, or 2.45 cents per share.

Menzies Aviation expanded its global and U.S. footprint following the acquisition of G2 Secure Staff.

Agility Logistics Parks delivered 226k sqm of warehousing capacity, the highest development level in a single year reflecting the scale and scope of that business. The exit run rate for ALP at the end of 2025 was $86 million.

Tristar Group delivered stable performance supported by long-term contracts.

The investment portfolio remains anchored by DSV and Reem Mall; DSV’s acquisition of DB Schenker expands its global market share to around 6%, while Reem Mall reached 85% occupancy.

The Board recommended increasing dividends by 22% on a per share basis and distribute a total of $150 million during 2026; $75 million cash dividends for the financial year 2025 and $75 million as a proposed interim cash dividend for 2026.

FY 2025 Financial Highlights

USD millions (unless otherwise stated) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Revenue 5,073 4,507 13% EBITDA 901 706 28% Adjusted EBITDA 757 656 15% EBIT 557 404 38% Adjusted EBIT 425 357 19% Net Profit 240 128 88% Adjusted Net profit 134 104 29% Earnings per Share (cents) 2.45 1.25 95% Total Assets 13,410 11,778 14% Shareholder Equity 5,853 5,603 5% Net Debt (excl. lease liabilities) 3,815 2,558 49%

Numbers in the table are rounded

ABU DHABI — Agility Global PLC (“Agility”), a multi-business owner, operator and long-term investor, today reported financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025. The Group’s diversified portfolio and global operating footprint continued to drive disciplined execution and growth amid evolving market conditions.

For FY 2025, Agility reported net profit of $240 million, or 2.45 cents per share. EBIT increased 37.8% to $557 million, while revenue rose 12.5% to $5.1 billion, reflecting solid performance across the Group’s operating businesses.

As of December 31, 2025, Agility’s investment segment had an estimated value of $5.8 billion, and total assets stood at $13.4 billion.

Reported results include several non‑recurring items recognized during 2025, primarily revaluation gains on industrial real estate assets, acquisition and integration costs related to the G2 Secure Staff transaction, costs associated with the closure of Menzies’ Kuwait operations, gains on asset disposals, and the share of results from associates.

Excluding these items, adjusted EBITDA reached $757 million, adjusted EBIT totalled $425 million, and adjusted net income was $134 million, representing year‑on‑year increases of 15.4%, 19.3% and 29.1%, respectively.

Chairman’s Statement

Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility, said:

“2025 was a year of disciplined execution and steady value creation for Agility, with adjusted EBIT increasing by 19.3%. Our operating businesses delivered consistent performance, while conviction in our investment segment remains firm - particularly in DSV, which today holds approximately 6% global market share according to company information. Total asset value reached $13.4 billion at year-end, an increase of 14% over the prior year.

During the year, we balanced growth with capital discipline while sharpening our focus on capital markets engagement and liquidity management, reinforcing the foundation for long-term shareholder value creation.

Agility’s diversified portfolio includes the world’s largest aviation services company by geographic footprint, a global and regional energy logistics business, and one of the leading industrial real estate platforms in Saudi Arabia with further operations spanning the Middle East, South Asia and Africa. Alongside our strategic investments, our holdings position Agility well to navigate evolving market conditions and capture future opportunities.”

Dividends

The Board has recommended the distribution of AED 0.028 per share as cash dividends during 2026 an increase of 22% to what was distributed during 2025 on a per share basis. Excluding treasury shares the total amount to be paid during 2026 will be AED 555 million ($150 million).

Of this amount, $75 million (equivalent to AED 0.028 per share, or approximately AED 277 million) relates to FY 2025 and will be submitted to the General Assembly for approval. The remaining $75 million (equivalent to AED 0.028 per share, or approximately AED 277 million) is expected to be distributed as interim dividends during 2026, subject to the company’s performance and Board approval.

Controlled Segment Performance

Aviation Services – Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation delivered a year of robust performance, driven by organic and inorganic growth, and disciplined operational execution. Revenue reached $3 billion, up 16.1%, while EBIT increased 8.1% to $203 million. Reported results include several one-off items, primarily costs associated with the acquisition and integration of G2 Secure Staff. Excluding these items, adjusted EBIT would have reached $249 million, representing a 33% increase year-on-year.

The positive performance reflects effective execution, strategic acquisitions, and expanding multi-service partnerships with airline customers and airport partners. In 2025, Menzies continued its global expansion, adding 63 airports to its network and reinforcing its position as the world’s largest aviation services company by geographic footprint.

During the year, Menzies completed the $305 million acquisition of G2 Secure Staff in the United States, doubling the company’s presence in the U.S. the world’s largest aviation market. Menzies was also awarded one of two ground handling licenses for passenger and ramp services at the new Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

While Menzies concluded operations at Kuwait International Airport effective February 2026, numerous other regions experienced resilient growth, including South-Western and Eastern Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and India.

Industry-leading safety standards, operational efficiency, and continued investment in systems and talent further strengthened the business, positioning Menzies Aviation as a scalable platform for long-term growth.

Fuel Logistics – Tristar

Tristar has a diversified portfolio of fuel logistics, maritime operations and infrastructure assets.

Revenue increased 14.4% to $1.4 billion, while EBITDA remained broadly stable at $257 million, reflecting stable operational performance despite margin pressure in the maritime segment. EBIT figures came under pressure in 2025 from charter-in impact of leased vessels.

During the year, Tristar strengthened its global platform through several strategic developments, including increasing its ownership in the Sri Lankan retail fuels business to 95%, commissioning new airport fuel infrastructure in East Africa and deploying next-generation assets including the region’s first hybrid electric barge.

Overall, Tristar continues to deliver stable revenues and healthy operating margins, supported by disciplined cost control, and a strategic focus on efficiency and growth across its diversified portfolio.

Industrial Real Estate – Agility Logistics Parks

Agility Logistics Parks delivered another strong year. Revenue increased 13% to $59 million, while reported EBIT reached $239 million.

Reported EBIT includes a one-off investment property revaluation gain recognized in 2025, reflecting the completion and delivery of new warehouses during the year.

Excluding this revaluation gain, adjusted EBIT totaled $41 million, representing an 11.4% increase compared to the prior year.

During 2025, ALP delivered 226,000 sqm of new logistics space in Jeddah and Riyadh. Including these developments, ALP’s exit run rate at the end of 2025 reached approximately $86 million. On the back of delivering 226k sqm of warehousing capacity, margins have improved as a significant portion of the newly developed warehouses commenced operations and began contributing to earnings.

Operationally, demand for Grade-A warehousing solutions remains robust, particularly in Saudi Arabia where industrial expansion and supply-chain localization initiatives continue to support growth.

ALP is expanding its footprint in the Kingdom and in Q1 2026 announced a SAR 2.5 billion joint venture with Roshn, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi‑asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, to develop a Grade‑A logistics park spanning approximately 1.3 million square meters in a strategic location in Jeddah.

The GCC warehousing sector continues to benefit from structural growth trends, including e-commerce expansion, 3PL network growth, and government-led industrial diversification initiatives. In Africa, ALP is pursuing selective growth opportunities in markets where modern logistics infrastructure remains significantly underserved.

Investment Segment

As of December 31, 2025, Agility’s investment portfolio had approximately $5.8 billion in carrying value. The portfolio remains anchored by DSV, the world’s largest freight forwarder, with Reem Mall representing the second core asset.

DSV delivered performance in line with guidance and is progressing well with the accelerated integration of DB Schenker, reinforcing its global leadership with an estimated 6% global market share.

As of December 2025, DSV had a market capitalization of approximately DKK 382 billion (around $59 billion). Agility holds an 8.2% stake in DSV, with a carrying value of $4.9 billion, and continues to prudently manage this investment through the funded collar to maximize shareholders’ value.

Reem Mall continued its operational ramp-up during the year. The mall recorded a 26% increase in footfall. Population growth and tourism trends in Abu Dhabi remain supportive of continued improvement.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

As of December 31, 2025, Agility’s total assets stood at approximately $13.4 billion, with shareholder equity of $5.9 billion.

Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, was approximately $3.8 billion, preserving financial flexibility to support growth initiatives while maintaining balance-sheet resilience.

The company maintained healthy operating cash flow while continuing to invest in the expansion of its operating platforms.

Liquidity and Market Alignment

Enhancing liquidity and improving market accessibility remain Agility’s key priorities. As of end 2025, Agility’s free float stands at approximately 40%, representing a healthy level of market float that supports improved trading liquidity and greater accessibility for institutional investors.

Management continues to focus on increasing investor engagement to support closer alignment between market valuation and intrinsic value.

Update on Regional Developments

Agility continues to monitor the evolving geopolitical situation across parts of the Middle East, with contingency and business continuity plans in place across its operations. The Group’s diversified geographic footprint and contracted revenue base provide a degree of insulation against short-term volatility.

About Agility

Agility is a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses. Its portfolio of diversified international assets includes the world’s largest aviation services company (Menzies Aviation); a global fuel logistics business (Tristar); a leading logistics parks developer and operator across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (Agility Logistics Parks); and other businesses in digital logistics, e-commerce logistics, remote-site services, and public-sector logistics. It holds minority stakes in DSV, the world’s largest freight forwarder; Reem Mall, a mega-mall in Abu Dhabi; commercial real estate and supply chain companies in the GCC, and emerging technology companies in e-commerce enablement, energy transition, digital supply chain, and more. Agility Global has a global footprint across six continents and 80+ countries, with a workforce of 68,000 employees. It is publicly listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

For more information about Agility, visit:

Website: www.agility.com

Twitter: x.com/agility

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agility

Instagram: instagram.com/agility

YouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

For media inquiries:

Billy Rayfield | agilitymena@four.agency